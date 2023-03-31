EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanin Attends The 256th Interuniversity Board Meeting 

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın attended the 256th Interuniversity Board Meeting which was held in İzmir this year. The meeting was held at Prof. Dr. Yusuf Vardar Pre-Vocational Basic Sciences Institute Culture Center in Ege University and was attended by Republic of Türkiye Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar, YÖK Deputy President Prof. Dr. H. Haldun Göktaş, Higher Education Executive Board members Prof. Dr. Naci Gündoğan and Prof. Dr. Ömer Açıkgöz, YÖK member Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Karaman, Interuniversity Board Chair Prof. Dr. Mustafa Alişarlı and rectors of the universities operating within the body of YÖK.

Delivering the opening speech of the meeting, the President of YÖK Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar noted that they will call for projects to diversify and accelerate R&D (research-develoment) studies for universities in the earthquake region. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Özvar stated that they will continue to support the redevelopment of the regions damaged by the earthquake, together with all internal and external stakeholders.

Following the speech, the rectors of Association of Anatolian Universities member universities and Prof. Dr. Özvar met with the rectors including EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın.