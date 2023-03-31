Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 313 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,707 in the last 365 days.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanin Attends The 256th Interuniversity Board Meeting

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın attended the 256th Interuniversity Board Meeting which was held in İzmir this year. The meeting was held at Prof. Dr. Yusuf Vardar Pre-Vocational Basic Sciences Institute Culture Center in Ege University and was attended by Republic of Türkiye Council of Higher Education (YÖK) President Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar, YÖK Deputy President Prof. Dr. H. Haldun Göktaş, Higher Education Executive Board members Prof. Dr. Naci Gündoğan and Prof. Dr. Ömer Açıkgöz, YÖK member Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Karaman, Interuniversity Board Chair Prof. Dr. Mustafa Alişarlı and rectors of the universities operating within the body of YÖK.

Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar 

Delivering the opening speech of the meeting, the President of YÖK Prof. Dr. Erol Özvar noted that they will call for projects to diversify and accelerate R&D (research-develoment) studies for universities in the earthquake region. Moreover, Prof. Dr. Özvar stated that they will continue to support the redevelopment of the regions damaged by the earthquake, together with all internal and external stakeholders.

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanin Attends The 256th Interuniversity Board Meeting 

Following the speech, the rectors of Association of Anatolian Universities member universities and Prof. Dr. Özvar met with the rectors including EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın.

Eastern Mediterranean University

You just read:

EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanin Attends The 256th Interuniversity Board Meeting

Distribution channels: Education


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more