NEW MUSIC ALERT: GENRE-BENDING LGBTQ+ COUNTRY ARTIST TORREY MCDOWELL DROPS "COME ON BACK TO GEORGIA" OUT NOW

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Country/Pop artist Torrey McDowell releases her first single of 2023 "Come on Back to Georgia". Written by Torrey and produced by Riverstone Music Group, this song will have you cuddled up with the warm love of your partner as we exit this chilly winter season.
While reflecting on the creative process of the single, Torrey says, “I wrote the hook several years ago and still love it! Though this takes a more traditional country route than some of my other music, it will always mean so much to me. This is a love story about the challenges with long distance relationships and the struggles that come with it. It is also the first song I professionally recorded; so, it will always be special.”
Georgia-born Nashville transplant Torrey McDowell is a survivor. Having battled depression and overcome an abusive relationship, Torrey owns her identity as a part of the LGBTQ+ community. She draws inspiration from all corners of the musical spectrum and has been compared to her influences JoJo, Jennifer Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Smith and other cross-genre creators. Come on Back to Georgia is the newest single off her upcoming debut EP Not A Man, which is set for release in summer 2023.
Preview "Come on Back to Georgia," as Torrey sings out to her long-distance lover and asks her to come back home again:
“Out of all I choose you, ‘cause no one loves me like you do.
You take every care away. It doesn’t matter what they say,
My heart was broken but you healed it.
This time, baby, your love sealed it.
Come on back to Georgia. Promise I’ll make it worth it for ya.
These mountains I call home are calling you.
Baby, it’s so easy every second that you’re with me,
Home’s not just a place, it’s a feeling only you and me make.”
Torrey McDowell Buzz
“Torrey displays such determination and creativity when it comes to being a successful musician in Nashville. Each moment of us working together, she was a versatile songwriter with strong music business acumen.” – Tae Lewis, member of the Black Opry and previous opener for Ernest and Reyna Roberts
“Tenacity and honesty are tough qualities to ignore when it comes to Torrey McDowell. She's prepared to shoulder the real things and put them in song, right out in the open. Torrey will be soaring before we know it!” – Leah Hudson-Binkerd, Banner Music
About Torrey McDowell
What began as a love of choir and music in her youth ultimately blossomed into a passion for artist Torrey McDowell. In second grade, Torrey began songwriting and went on to earn a vocal performance scholarship to continue her musical passions at Piedmont University. Beyond the walls of academia, the Georgia-native’s musical mission became focused on healing, growth and empowerment. Torrey’s music creates a safe haven for music fans who seek comfort from the tough moments in life, serving as the truth and encouragement she needed herself just years ago.
Through battling depression, overcoming an abusive relationship and owning her identity as a part of the LGBTQ+ community, Torrey draws inspiration from all corners of the musical spectrum. Some of her influences include JoJo, Jennifer Hudson, Kelsea Ballerini, Sam Smith and other cross-genre artists. Now based in Nashville, Torrey will debut her message-driven EP in summer 2023 and is actively booking local and regional performances. Stay tuned for more on this rising star’s horizon!
