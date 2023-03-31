Submit Release
Offer to join Fintech Nexus USA Event

Join Fintech Nexus USA with this offer for 15% off the price of your tickets!


Connect with top industry leaders, innovators, and investors as they discuss topics, such as digital banking, fraud, credit, lending, payments, blockchain, AI, regulation, and more. Register now with our promo code to get 15% off your ticket! 👉 Partner15_FintechBelgium

Date, Place, City, Country: May 10-11 2023, Javits Center, New York City, USA

Come and engage at this unique show.

