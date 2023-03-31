Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market to Hit USD 71.6 Bn by 2032 | TMR

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,776 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is forecast to expand at a value CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032. As per Transparency Market Research’s findings, global sales stood at USD 15.7 Bn as of 2021. By 2032, a valuation worth USD 71.6 Bn is anticipated for the market.
The growing market demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments can be attributed to technological advancements. Adoption of surgical robots and increased public awareness have also helped the market grow.
Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50865
Market Snapshot:
|Report Coverage
|Details
|Market Revenue
|USD 15.7 Bn in 2021
|Estimated Value
|USD 71.6 Bn by 2032
|Growth Rate
|14.8%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2032
|No. of Pages
|250 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By Application Type, Device Type, and Region Type
|Regions Covered
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America
|Companies Covered
|Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers AG, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare
Procedures like laparoscopy, arthroscopy and endoscopy allow doctors to avoid complex open surgery. The small size of incisions made helps towards precision. This reduces patient trauma and speeds up recovery.
There has also been a noted increase in the prevalence and detection of chronic diseases in the geriatric population. Awareness regarding MIS procedures has helped this section of people since they are prone to long recovery times and less immunity.
Recent advancements in the healthcare industry have involved the development of complex programs and automations. Surgical robots have found use in scenarios that would otherwise make for complications and patient trauma. Manufacturers are thus presented with a key opportunity in this market, as the use of automation in healthcare continues to rise.
Key Findings of the Market Report
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Trends
Share Your Exact Requirements with Us So We Can Provide the Best Solution: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=50865
Regional Landscape for the Market
Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Key Players & Recent Developments
Some key players in this market would be Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation etc. These companies invest heavily in research and development of novel technologies and products. Product launches and improvements in quality have helped them retain a competitive edge in the market. Some recent developments would include -
Buy this Premium Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=50865<ype=S
Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation
By Application Type
By Device Type
By Region
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.
Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com