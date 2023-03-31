Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market to Hit USD 71.6 Bn by 2032 | TMR

The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market growth is driven by the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as gastrointestinal diseases, kidney diseases, heart diseases, and respiratory diseases.

/EIN News/ -- Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global minimally invasive surgical instruments market is forecast to expand at a value CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2032. As per Transparency Market Research’s findings, global sales stood at USD 15.7 Bn as of 2021. By 2032, a valuation worth USD 71.6 Bn is anticipated for the market.



The growing market demand for minimally invasive surgical instruments can be attributed to technological advancements. Adoption of surgical robots and increased public awareness have also helped the market grow.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=50865

Market Snapshot:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue USD 15.7 Bn in 2021 Estimated Value USD 71.6 Bn by 2032 Growth Rate 14.8% Forecast Period 2022–2032 No. of Pages 250 Pages Market Segmentation By Application Type, Device Type, and Region Type Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, South America Companies Covered Medtronic, Siemens Healthineers AG, Ethicon Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), DePuy Synthes, GE Healthcare

Procedures like laparoscopy, arthroscopy and endoscopy allow doctors to avoid complex open surgery. The small size of incisions made helps towards precision. This reduces patient trauma and speeds up recovery.

There has also been a noted increase in the prevalence and detection of chronic diseases in the geriatric population. Awareness regarding MIS procedures has helped this section of people since they are prone to long recovery times and less immunity.

Recent advancements in the healthcare industry have involved the development of complex programs and automations. Surgical robots have found use in scenarios that would otherwise make for complications and patient trauma. Manufacturers are thus presented with a key opportunity in this market, as the use of automation in healthcare continues to rise.

Key Findings of the Market Report

From 2021 to 2032, the market for minimally invasive surgical instruments is likely to yield absolute dollar opportunity worth US$ 55.9 billion

By device type, handheld instruments are likely to dominate, expected to grow at a CAGR of 16.9%

Cardiac procedures are expected to make maximum use of minimally invasive surgical instruments

From 2017-2021, the minimally invasive surgical instruments market expanded at over 12% CAGR

Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Trends

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases like heart and lung disease, diabetes, and cancer has driven the need for MIS.

They offer multiple benefits over traditional open surgeries, like shorter hospital stays, reduced bills and bearable pain. This has driven industry growth for minimally invasive surgical instruments.

Advances in technology have enabled the development of sophisticated minimally invasive surgical instruments, like robots. These instruments offer greater precision, control, and safety, which has led to their increased adoption.

Increased expenditure by governments and private organizations has led to advanced research and development in healthcare. This is a major factor that allows for a positive market outlook for minimally invasive surgical instruments during 2022 to 2032.

Demand for MIS is expected to rise post-pandemic, 2021 onwards, when hospitals recover from the overburdening of their resources. This is expected to significantly push market demand for such instruments.



Share Your Exact Requirements with Us So We Can Provide the Best Solution: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=50865

Regional Landscape for the Market

The North American market for minimally invasive surgical instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.6% from 2022 to 2032

The United States market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 14.5% and cross US$ 26 billion by 2032

The market in the U.K is expected to add US$ 2.8 billion in absolute dollars by the end of the 2022-2032 forecast period

The Japanese market for minimally invasive surgical instruments is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.3%

The market in South Korea is expected to reach US$ 1.3 billion by the end of the forecast period.



Global Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market: Key Players & Recent Developments

Some key players in this market would be Siemens Healthineers AG, GE Healthcare, Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, Stryker Corporation etc. These companies invest heavily in research and development of novel technologies and products. Product launches and improvements in quality have helped them retain a competitive edge in the market. Some recent developments would include -

In July 2022 , Stryker Corporation announced the acquisition of Ziehm Imaging , a manufacturer of mobile C-arms for minimally invasive surgical procedures.

, announced the acquisition of , a manufacturer of mobile C-arms for minimally invasive surgical procedures. In September 2022 , Johnson & Johnson announced the launch of its new VISTASEAL™ Fibrin Sealant. This product is designed to help surgeons achieve better hemostasis in minimally invasive surgical procedures.

, announced the launch of its new This product is designed to help surgeons achieve better hemostasis in minimally invasive surgical procedures. In March 2022 , GE Healthcare launched its new Omniflow ™ IVUS Catheter, which provides high-resolution imaging of blood vessels during minimally invasive procedures.

, launched its new IVUS Catheter, which provides high-resolution imaging of blood vessels during minimally invasive procedures. In January 2023, Medtronic launched its new StealthStation™ ENT Surgical Navigation System. This system is designed to improve accuracy and reduce surgical time in ear, nose, and throat procedures.

Buy this Premium Research Report (250 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=50865<ype=S

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Segmentation

By Application Type

Orthopedic

Cardiac

Gastrointestinal

Vascular

Gynecological

Urological

Thoracic

Cosmetic

Dental

Other Applications

By Device Type

Handheld Instruments

Inflation Devices

Cutter Instruments

Guiding Devices

Electrosurgical Devices

Auxiliary Device

Monitoring & Visualization Devices



By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com