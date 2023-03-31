ContraFect Reports Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results and Provides Business Update

There were 315 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,710 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- YONKERS, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ContraFect Corporation (Nasdaq: CFRX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of direct lytic agents (DLAs), including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, today announces business updates and financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.
“With the important support from our recent financings, we remain on track to both begin dosing patients in our Phase 1b/2 clinical study of intra-articular exebacase for the treatment of chronic prosthetic joint infections of the knee, and to file an IND for our second program, CF-370, for the treatment of Gram-negative infections, including resistant Pseudomonas, Acinetobacter and Klebsiella species,” said Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D., ContraFect’s President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman. “We are excited to get in the clinic with both of our lead programs, as we continue to execute on our mission to develop new therapies with the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from deadly and debilitating resistant bacterial infections.”
Fourth Quarter 2022 Highlights and Recent Developments
Fourth Quarter 2022 and Full Year 2022 Financial Results
About ContraFect:
ContraFect is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of DLAs, including lysins and amurin peptides, as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections. An estimated 700,000 deaths worldwide each year are attributed to antimicrobial-resistant infections. We intend to address life threatening infections using our therapeutic product candidates from our platform of DLAs, which include lysins and amurin peptides. Lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics. Amurin peptides are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, including P. aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacter species. We believe that the properties of our lysins and amurin peptides will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa, which can cause serious infections such as bacteremia, pneumonia and osteomyelitis. We have completed a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis, with our lead lysin candidate, exebacase, which is the first lysin to enter clinical studies in the U.S. Exebacase was granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the FDA for the treatment of MRSA bloodstream infections, including right-sided endocarditis, when used in addition to SOC anti-staphylococcal antibiotics.
Activities related to exebacase during the period of performance under the contract will be funded in part with federal funds from HHS; ASPR; BARDA, under contract number 75A501212C00021.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains, and our officers and representatives may make from time to time, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “projects,” “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “intends,” “plans,” “potential,” “promise” or similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation, statements regarding the timing of patient dosing in the Phase 1b/2 study and the filing of the CF-370 IND, statements made by Dr. Pomerantz, whether the company can continue to execute on its mission to develop new therapies with the potential to significantly improve clinical outcomes for patients suffering from deadly and debilitating resistant bacterial infections, ContraFect’s ability to discover and develop DLAs as new medical modalities for the treatment of life-threatening, antibiotic-resistant infections, whether exebacase will demonstrate its potential to change standard of care and recapitulate the positive and durable clinical compassionate use results, the Company’s financial results, financial position, balance sheets and statements of operations, whether ContraFect will address life-threatening infections using therapeutic candidates from its DLA platform, whether lysins are a new class of DLAs which are recombinantly produced, antimicrobial proteins with a novel mechanism of action associated with the rapid killing of target bacteria, eradication of biofilms and synergy with conventional antibiotics, whether amurins are a novel class of DLAs which exhibit broad-spectrum activity against a wide range of antibiotic-resistant Gram-negative pathogens, and whether the properties of ContraFect’s lysins and amurins will make them suitable for targeting antibiotic-resistant organisms, such as MRSA and P. aeruginosa. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts, nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based on ContraFect’s current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of its business, future plans, strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond ContraFect’s control, including, without limitation, that ContraFect has and expects to continue to incur significant losses, ContraFect’s need for additional funding, which may not be available, the occurrence of any adverse events related to the discovery, development and commercialization of ContraFect’s product candidates such as unfavorable clinical trial results, insufficient supplies of drug products, the lack of regulatory approval, or the unsuccessful attainment or maintenance of patent protection, changes in management may negatively affect ContraFect’s business, and other important risks detailed under the caption “Risk Factors” in ContraFect's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made by ContraFect in this press release is based only on information currently available and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable law, ContraFect expressly disclaims any obligations to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.
CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
|
December 31,
2022
|
December 31,
2021
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|8,907
|$
|16,654
|Marketable securities
|4,775
|37,631
|Prepaid expenses
|1,382
|4,439
|Other current assets
|2,642
|4,140
|Total current assets
|17,706
|62,864
|Property and equipment, net
|627
|741
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|2,241
|2,544
|Other assets
|105
|613
|Total assets
|$
|20,679
|$
|66,762
|Liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|Current liabilities
|$
|20,840
|$
|12,174
|Warrant liabilities
|9,299
|2,530
|Long-term portion of lease liabilities
|2,210
|2,609
|Other liabilities
|182
|73
|Total liabilities
|32,531
|17,386
|Total stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|(11,852
|)
|49,376
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ (deficit) equity
|$
|20,679
|$
|66,762
CONTRAFECT CORPORATION
Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per-share data)
|
Three Months Ended December 31,
|
Year Ended December 31,
|
2022
|2021
|
2022
|2021
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|4,438
|$
|11,048
|$
|44,738
|$
|35,508
|General and administrative
|2,265
|3,033
|12,151
|11,757
|Restructuring
|—
|—
|7,719
|—
|Total operating expenses
|6,703
|14,081
|64,608
|47,265
|Loss from operations
|(6,703
|)
|(14,081
|)
|(64,608
|)
|(47,265
|)
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest income
|17
|18
|81
|109
|Other expense
|(4,813
|)
|—
|(4,813
|)
|—
|Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|1,660
|9,664
|4,187
|26,874
|Total other (expense) income, net
|(3,136
|)
|9,682
|(545
|)
|26,983
|Net loss
|$
|(9,839
|)
|$
|(4,399
|)
|$
|(65,153
|)
|$
|(20,282
|)
|Per share information:
|Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted
|$
|(16.14
|)
|$
|(8.95
|)
|$
|(124.97
|)
|$
|(44.12
|)
|Basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding
|609,590
|491,626
|521,359
|459,699
In this release, management has presented its financial position as of December 31, 2022 and its operating results for the three months and years ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP). All share and per share amounts have been adjusted for all periods presented to reflect a one-for-eighty reverse stock split effected on February 14, 2023. The Company's financial position as of December 31, 2021 has been extracted from the Company's audited financial statements included in its Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 25, 2022. You should refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for a complete discussion of financial information.
Investor Relations Contacts:
Michael Messinger
ContraFect Corporation
Email: mmessinger@contrafect.com