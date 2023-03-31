Carillon Tower Advisers named 2023 U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards Best Fixed Income Small Fund Family Group, as of 11/30/22

/EIN News/ -- ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carillon Tower Advisers, doing business as Raymond James Investment Management, a global, multi-boutique asset management firm, and its boutique investment manager Reams Asset Management (“Reams”), a fixed income specialist, are pleased to announce that they have been honored with multiple United States 2023 Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards. The highly regarded annual awards recognize funds and fund management companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.



For the third consecutive year, the U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards named Carillon Tower Advisers, the investment adviser to the Carillon Family of Funds, as the Best Fixed Income Small Fund Family Group, as of 11/30/22.

In addition, the U.S. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards honored two Carillon Ream Bond Funds:

The Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund, Class R-6 shares (SUBTX), was named Best Absolute Return Bond Fund over Three and Five Years (out of 22 and 22 funds, respectively).

The Carillon Reams Core Bond Fund, Class R-6 shares, (CRCUX), was named Best Core Bond Fund over Five Years (out of 121 funds).

“Seeing the Lipper award recognize Carillon’s fixed income fund family as best in class for the third year in a row is a profound honor,” said Bob Kendall, President of Raymond James Investment Management. “Reams Asset Management, our boutique investment manager for fixed income, has done extraordinary work for our clients amid historic volatility and uncertainty."

“The funds performed well over those time periods due to our execution of our investment team’s so-called playbook: a time-tested investment process focused on a strict value discipline, with an aim to respond opportunistically to perceived valuation discrepancies,” Reams Asset Management Managing Director Todd Thompson, CFA, said. “This discipline dictates when to play defense and when to play offense with regard to every risk factor of the portfolio. Over the past several years, we have had several bouts of volatility in the fixed income markets, presenting numerous opportunities by which to respond and capture alpha."

The Refinitiv Lipper Awards are based on a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months. (See Disclaimer)

About the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards

The Lipper Fund Awards from Refinitiv have been honoring funds and fund management companies for over 30 years in more than 17 countries. The merit of the winners is based entirely on objective, quantitative criteria. Proprietary methodology is the foundation of the award qualification. This, coupled with the unmatched depth of fund data, results in a unique level of prestige, and ensures the award has lasting value. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com.

About Raymond James Investment Management

Raymond James Investment Management (formerly known as Carillon Tower Advisers) is a global asset management company that combines the exceptional insight and agility of individual investment teams with the strength and stability of a full-service firm. Together with our boutique investment managers – Chartwell Investment Partners, ClariVest Asset Management, Cougar Global Investments, Eagle Asset Management, Reams Asset Management (a division of Scout), and Scout Investments – we offer a range of investment strategies and asset classes through multiple vehicles. Our focus is on sustainable, risk-adjusted returns and alpha generation. We believe this lineup of institutional-class portfolio managers can help investors meet their long-term business and financial goals. Ultimately, our structure allows affiliated investment teams to focus on what they do best: managing portfolios.

About Reams Asset Management

Reams Asset Management is a fixed income specialist whose mission is to provide institutional quality investment expertise and unmatched client service to a diverse group of investors. We apply our consistent investment process across a range of strategies and customized client solutions, seeking to maximize risk-adjusted total returns over a full market cycle by taking advantage of volatility and reacting opportunistically to dislocations in the bond market. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments, Inc. Scout Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Investment Management, which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses of any fund carefully before investing. Call 1.800.421.4184 or your financial professional for a prospectus, which contains this and other important information about the funds. Read the prospectus carefully before you invest or send money.

Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Fund

Risk Considerations: The Fund employs an unconstrained investment approach which creates considerable exposure to certain types of securities that present significant volatility in the Fund’s performance, particularly over short periods of time. The return of principal in a fixed income fund is not guaranteed. Fixed income funds have the same interest rate, inflation, issuer, maturity and credit risks that are associated with underlying fixed income securities owned by the Fund.

Foreign investments present additional risks due to currency fluctuations, economic and political factors, government regulations, differences in accounting standards and other factors. Investments in emerging markets involve even greater risks.

Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities are subject to prepayment risk and the risk of default on the underlying mortgages or other assets.

High-yield securities involve greater risk than investment grade securities and tend to be more sensitive to economic conditions and credit risk.

Derivatives such as options, futures contracts, currency forwards or swap agreements may involve greater risks than if the Fund invested in the referenced obligation directly. Derivatives are subject to risks such as market risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and management risk. Derivative investments could lose more than the principal amount invested. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. The use of leverage, derivatives, and short sales could accelerate losses to the fund. These losses could exceed the amount originally invested.

The Fund may, at times, experience higher-than-average portfolio turnover, which may generate significant taxable gains and increased trading expenses, which, in turn, may lower the Fund’s return.

Short-sale risk includes the potential loss of more money than the actual cost of the investment, and the risk that the third party to the short sale may fail to honor its contract terms, causing a loss to the fund.

Carillon Reams Core Bond Fund

Risk Considerations: The return of principal in a fixed income fund is not guaranteed. Fixed income funds have the same interest rate, inflation, issuer, maturity and credit risks that are associated with underlying fixed income securities owned by the fund. Mortgage- and Asset-Backed Securities are subject to prepayment risk and the risk of default on the underlying mortgages or other assets.

Foreign investments present additional risks due to currency fluctuations, economic and political factors, government regulations, differences in accounting standards and other factors.

Derivatives such as credit default swap agreements and futures contracts may involve greater risks than if the Fund invested in the referenced obligation directly. Derivatives are subject to risks such as market risk, liquidity risk, interest rate risk, credit risk and management risk. Derivative investments could lose more than the principal amount invested. The Fund may use derivatives for hedging purposes or as part of its investment strategy. The use of leverage and derivatives investments could accelerate losses to the fund. These losses could exceed the amount originally invested.

The Fund may, at times, experience higher-than-average portfolio turnover, which may generate significant taxable gains and increased trading expenses, which, in turn, may lower the Fund’s return.

Class R-6 shares are available for purchase through eligible employer sponsored retirement plans (including 401(k) plans, 403(b) plans, 457 plans and profit-sharing plans) in which the employer, plan sponsor or other administrator ("Plan Administrator") has entered into an agreement with the Distributor.

Carillon Tower Advisers is the investment adviser to the Carillon Family of Funds. Scout Investments is also the sub-adviser to the Carillon Reams Core Bond, Carillon Reams Core Plus Bond and Carillon Reams Unconstrained Bond Funds. Reams Asset Management is a division of Scout Investments. Scout Investments is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carillon Tower Advisers. Carillon Fund Distributors is a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Asset Management (a sub-adviser to certain of the Carillon Family of Funds) and Eagle Asset Management is a wholly owned subsidiary of Carillon Tower Advisers.

Disclaimer: The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60, and 120 months, as of 11/30/2022. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the Refinitiv Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com Although Refinitiv Lipper makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by Refinitiv Lipper. Refinitiv Lipper Fund Awards, ©2023 Refinitiv. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Small fund family groups are eligible for the award if they have at least three distinct portfolios in one of the asset classes – equity, bond, or mixed-asset. The lowest average decile rank of the three years’ Consistent Return measure of the eligible funds per asset class and group will determine the asset class group award winner over the three-year period.

Past performance is not indicative of future results. Strong ratings are not indicative of future positive fund performance.

Expense waivers had a material effect on the returns, ratings and rankings of both funds which would have been lower absent waivers.

