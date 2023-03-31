Local eyewear shop, 312 Optical Studio, turns 10…with 10-year-old prices

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 312 Optical Studio, Kensington Market’s favourite urban eyewear boutique, is celebrating its milestone 10-year anniversary this weekend. And what better way to acknowledge the past decade than with a price rollback sale?



“The first deal we ever offered was $100 all-in for vintage, never-worn frames and lenses,” says Andrew Laderman, owner and optician extraordinaire. “We’re offering that promo, among others, to thank our local community for its unwavering support.”

Unlike online retailers and big box stores that sell low-quality, mass-produced frames and lenses, 312 Optical takes pride in selecting distinctive eyewear from artisans around the world. Whether it’s an affordable Canadian-made dead-stock frame from the 1980s or a high-end handmade titanium one from Japan, the store features only the highest level of quality and craftsmanship at all price points.

And that quality extends beyond frames and lenses to 312’s customer service and expertise. Sharing his vast optical knowledge with neighbours in the heart of downtown Toronto for the past ten years, Laderman knows how important it is to shop local and support small business.

In fact, the mom and pop shop has always been passionate about its local community. The connection began with the location itself—in the 1930s, the 312 Optical building at College near Augusta had been a hardware store operated by Laderman’s wife’s great-grandmother. Today, it houses a modern oasis where eyeglass shop meets art studio.

Pieces by local artist Patrick Lightheart adorn the walls, but they aren’t the only works of art in the store.

“We make artwork functional,” says Laderman, 42. “We finely frame your face with pieces as unique, innovative and irreplaceable as you are.”

The anniversary sale starts this month. Come on in and take a look for yourself.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4e551176-b013-41d7-ab0b-114bca6aba91

Contact: 312 Optical Studio 312 College Street Toronto, Ontario M5T 1S3 Andrew Laderman 416-929-5312 info@312opticalstudio.com 312opticalstudio.com