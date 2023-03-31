- Docket Number:
- FDA-2023-D-0266
Center for Drug Evaluation and Research
Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research
This guidance is for sponsors, applicants, and registrants who are involved in the regulatory submission of medicinal product data. The guidance supports the development and implementation of the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) Identification of Medicinal Products (IDMP) standards for substances, terminologies, and other information for use throughout the global medicinal product development lifecycle. The purpose of these standards is to enable improved accuracy, completeness, and consistency in the international exchange of medicinal product information among stakeholders.
FDA-2023-D-0266