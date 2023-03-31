Việt Nam calls for comprehensive, all-society approach to waste management

VIETNAM, March 31 - HÀ NỘI — Minister Counsellor Lê Thị Minh Thoa, deputy permanent representative of Việt Nam to the United Nations, has called for a comprehensive and all-society approach to sustainable waste management.

Addressing the United Nations General Assembly’s session on zero waste – breakthrough solutions to sustainable development goals (SDGs) on Thursday, Thoa said sustainable waste management plays a crucial role in achieving the SDGs, especially Goal No 12 on sustainable production and consumption and Goal No 13 on climate change response.

Fully aware that zero waste is a solution to climate change, Việt Nam passed a national action plan on circular economy, with a goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 15 per cent of the total national income, and reuse and recycle, and treat 85 per cent of the plastic waste.

The country also pledged to reduce plastic waste in the ocean by half. Việt Nam has also built a national action programme on ocean plastic waste management with a target of reducing 75 per cent of the plastic waste by 2030, she said.

She said international and regional cooperation in the effort is extremely significant, especially in financial support and technological transfer to ensure sustainable production and consumption, effective and eco-friendly waste management.

She also suggested the international community consider establishing a legal framework for waste management and treatment to achieve the zero waste goal.

According to the UN, "zero waste" is an approach to promoting sustainable production and consumption, waste treatment in a closed-loop system, maximising the reuse of resources and mitigating air, land, and water pollution. In November 2022, Turkey introduced an initiative to designate March 30 as the International Day of Zero Waste and encourage the UN General Assembly to discuss this issue. VNS