Immerse Into a Gripping Tale of Warm Comfort and Chilling Narrative in PC Smith's The Shingle Weaver's Picnic
Bright Chavez, MainspringBooks
March 31, 2023, 15:45 GMT
The Shingle Weaver's Picnic by PC Smith Available in Amazon and Barnes and Noble
The story leaves us waiting for another of Smith's intriguing stories.”
— Mary Kay King, Amazon Review
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It's 1941, and the chill of something evil is spreading around the world like the black plague. Suspicion and fear have replaced the trust of innocence of humankind. The news of unheard-of violence and brutality presses heavily on the hearts of humankind. What is tomorrow going to look like? What has happened to the world as we once knew it?
With her debut novel, The Shingle Weaver's Picnic, author PC Smith sends us back to a spine-tingling time to show how the reality of war had a catastrophic impact, packed in a sharpening portrayal that will take readers into a lyrical, nostalgic, and horrific tale with an engaging final twist.
As World War II escalates, with suspicion and fear replacing the trust of innocence in humankind, the story revolves around Annie Elizabeth Jordan (aka. Cricket) and the brutal event of Mary Frances’s murder, reconstructed through Cricket’s observations. The Shingle Weaver's Picnic powerfully showcases a disturbing yet interesting series of events beyond explanation from the main character's point of view, making every reader seek out more.
Questions of who could have done such a horrific thing and who living among them could be so evil will make readers ponder as they go on throughout the pages.
"This winter's 'must read' is a revisit to the past, full of the beauty of childhood innocence and how suddenly it can change. PC Smith tells a gripping tale full of the warm comforts of familial love but soon adds the suspense and danger that hides in the neighborhood once thought safe. With each chapter, the author leads us into the labyrinth of personalities who make up this intimate Northwestern town and takes the reader through the complex and sometimes very shocking situations that causes the murder of this unfortunate child, revealing a surprising twist at the end. The story leaves us waiting for another of Smith's intriguing stories."—Mary Kay King, Amazon Review.
PC Smith's The Shingle Weaver's Picnic is available in Kindle, Hardcover, or Paperback at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.
For more information about PC Smith's upcoming books, events and The Shingle Weaver's Picnic's latest updates, check out her website at www.theshingleweaverspicnic.com.
