Guacamole Market Size Is Set For Rapid Growth $1.5 Billion by 2031 | Industry Trends and Opportunities

Due to growing preferences for healthy and wholesome foods, the guacamole market is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, April 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Guacamole Market was valued at $852.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031. Guacamole has several health advantages and is a fantastic source of potassium, antioxidants, and healthy fats. As a result, the demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals. Guacamole enhances heart health, prevents stroke, lessens liver damage, and fights inflammation. It also helps the brain and liver to operate better.

However, due to lockdowns and other restrictions imposed by the relevant governing bodies in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the activities of several industries have either temporarily ceased or are operating with a small workforce. This issue is expected to negatively affect the expansion of the global guacamole market. Furthermore, decreased production and increased prices of avocados highly hampered the growth of the guacamole market in 2020.

Key Players Are:

The major players operating in the guacamole industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the guacamole market industry, include Avoking, Calavo Growers, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v, Snowcrest, Westfalia Fruit Ltd, Woolworths Group ltd, and Landec Corporation.

By packaging, the market is divided into glass bottles, plastic containers, and stand-up pouches. The glass bottles segment accounted for a major share of the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. As there is minimal to no risk to the health of the consumer and no chance that toxins may mix with the final product, glass bottle packaging is seen to be substantially safer. In addition, glass bottle packaging preserves the food or beverage.

Nevertheless, a prominent aspect that is projected to significantly raise revenue growth potential for the global guacamole market in the next years is a constant rise in demand for avocado-related items, particularly from markets in the Asia-Pacific region. Furthermore, rapid changes in people's consumption and purchasing patterns is likely to boost the demand for cuisines and avocado-related food products, such as dips and spreads, which in turn is expected to propel the growth of the guacamole market during the forecast period.

