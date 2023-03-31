Submit Release
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (WIA or "the Fund"; CUSIP: 95766Q106) Announces Notification of Sources of Distributions

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund WIA

Notification of Sources of Distributions

Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

The Fund's estimated sources of the distribution to be paid on March 31, 2023, and for the fiscal year 2023 year-to-date are as follows:

Estimated Allocations for the March Monthly Distribution as of February 28, 2023:

Distribution

Per Share

Net Investment

Income

Net Realized

Short-Term Capital

Gains

Net Realized

Long-Term Capital

Gains

Return of

Capital

$0.0500

$0.0500

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Cumulative Estimated Allocations fiscal year-to-date as of February 28, 2023, for the fiscal year ending November 30, 2023:

Distribution

Per Share

Net Investment

Income

Net Realized

Short-Term Capital

Gains

Net Realized

Long-Term Capital

Gains

Return of

Capital

$0.3700

$0.3700

$0.0000

$0.0000

$0.0000

100.00%

100.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

Shareholders should not draw any conclusions about the Fund's investment performance from the amount of the current distribution or from the terms of the Plan. WIA estimates that it has distributed more than its income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the WIA distribution to shareholders may be a return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that a shareholder invested in a Fund is paid back to them. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect WIA's investment performance and should not be confused with ‘yield' or ‘income'. The amounts and sources of distributions reported herein are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon the Fund's investment experience during the remainder of its fiscal year and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations. The Fund will send a Form 1099-DIV to shareholders for the calendar year that will describe how to report the Fund's distributions for federal income tax purposes.

Average Annual Total Return (in relation to the change in net asset value (NAV) for the 5-year period ended on 2/28/2023)1

Annualized Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV as of 2/28/2023)2

Cumulative Total Return (in relation to the change in NAV for the fiscal period through 2/28/2023)3

Cumulative Fiscal Year-To-Date Distribution Rate (as a percentage of NAV as of 2/28/2023)4

1.38%

18.22%

-1.10%

3.74%

Fund Performance and Distribution Rate Information:

  1. Average Annual Total Return in relation to NAV represents the compound average of the Annual NAV Total Returns of the Fund for the five-year period ended through February 28, 2023. Annual NAV Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV over a year, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.
  2. The Annualized Distribution Rate is the current fiscal period's distribution rate annualized as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2023.
  3. Cumulative Total Return is the percentage change in the Fund's NAV from November 30, 2022 through February 28, 2023, assuming reinvestment of distributions paid.
  4. The Cumulative Fiscal Year-To-Date Distribution Rate is the dollar value of distributions for the fiscal period November 30, 2022 through February 28, 2023, as a percentage of the Fund's NAV as of February 28, 2023.

This Fund has a managed distribution policy that seeks to deliver the Fund's long-term total return potential through regular monthly distributions declared at a fixed rate per common share. Distributions may be paid in part or in full from net investment income, realized capital gains and by returning capital, or a combination thereof. Shareholders should note, however, that if a Fund's aggregate net investment income and net realized capital gains are less than the amount of the distribution level, the difference will be distributed from the Fund's assets and will constitute a return of the shareholder's capital. A return of capital is not taxable; rather it reduces a shareholder's tax basis in his or her shares of the Fund. The Board of Directors of the Fund may terminate or suspend the managed distribution policy at any time, which could have an adverse effect on the market price of the Fund's shares.

For further information on Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund, please visit our web site at: www.franklintempleton.com/investments/options/closed-end-funds

Data and commentary provided in this press release are for informational purposes only. Franklin Resources and its affiliates do not engage in selling shares of the Funds.

Category: Distribution Related

Source: Franklin Resources, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005163/en/

