Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 360 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,776 in the last 365 days.

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 1ST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 25, 2023

MARIETTA, Ohio , March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Peoples Bancorp Inc. ("Peoples") PEBO today announced it intends to release first quarter 2023 earnings before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, and conduct a facilitated conference call with analysts, media and individual investors at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on the same date.

The conference call will consist of commentary from Chuck Sulerzyski, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Kathryn Bailey, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer, regarding Peoples' results followed by a question and answer period. The dial-in number for this call will be (866) 890-9285. A simultaneous webcast of the conference call audio (listen-only mode) and archived replay will be accessible online via the "Investor Relations" section of Peoples' website.  The audio replay will be available for one year.

Individuals wishing to participate in the live conference call are encouraged to call or sign in at least 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

Peoples is a diversified financial services holding company that makes available a complete line of banking, trust and investment, insurance, premium financing and equipment leasing solutions through its subsidiaries. Peoples has been headquartered in Marietta, Ohio since 1902 and has an established heritage of financial stability, growth and community impact. As of December 31, 2022, Peoples had $7.2 billion in total assets, 130 locations, including 113 full-service bank branches in Ohio, Kentucky, West Virginia, Virginia, Washington D.C., and Maryland.

Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of U.S. publicly-traded companies. Peoples offers services through Peoples Bank (which includes the divisions of Peoples Investment Services, Peoples Premium Finance and North Star Leasing), Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC, and Vantage Financial, LLC.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peoples-bancorp-inc-to-announce-1st-quarter-2023-earnings-and-conduct-conference-call-on-april-25-2023-301786260.html

SOURCE Peoples Bancorp Inc.

You just read:

PEOPLES BANCORP INC. TO ANNOUNCE 1ST QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS AND CONDUCT CONFERENCE CALL ON APRIL 25, 2023

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more