TÜV Rheinland: Pre-Shipment Verification for Sudan

TÜV Rheinland appointed as authorized international surveyor by the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO) for the Pre-Shipment Verification Program / Ensuring that products entering Sudan are in line with desired standard

LITTLETON, Mass., March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TÜV Rheinland has been appointed as an authorized international surveyor by the Sudanese Standards and Metrology Organization (SSMO) for the Pre-Shipment Verification Program in the Republic of Sudan. This marks a significant step for the international inspection and conformity assessment body in expanding its operations in Africa as a whole and the Sudanese market in particular.

As an authorized international surveyor by SSMO, TÜV Rheinland is now able to conduct a range of inspection, testing, analysis, and conformity assessment services. For regulated goods exported to Sudan that are complying with national and international standards and regulations applicable in the country, TÜV Rheinland will issue Certificates of Inspection (CoI).

With this authorization, TÜV Rheinland is well positioned to contribute to the development of Sudan's economy by promoting safety, quality, and sustainability across various industries and facilitating the movement of goods in a compliant and safe manner. Additionally, TÜV Rheinland is committed to working closely with exporters and importers targeting the Sudanese market, helping them achieve their goals in accessing new markets while adhering to international standards and regulations and supporting SSMO in their journey to ensure that products entering Sudan are in line with the desired standard.

On this appointment, Fares Naouri, Senior Vice President of Government Inspections and International Trade at TÜV Rheinland stated, "We are proud of our appointment as an approved international surveyor by the SSMO. The appointment reflects our expertise and experience in providing top-quality surveying, inspection, and conformity assessment services. Our aim is to facilitate trade and support Sudan's growth and development through our world-class inspection services. This appointment is a testament to the commitment of TÜV Rheinland to providing high-quality conformity assessment services that prioritize the safety and well-being of the Sudanese end consumers."

For more information about the Sudan Pre-Shipment Verification Program and the product scope, please see our webpage.

About TÜV Rheinland

TÜV Rheinland stands for safety and quality in virtually all areas of business and life. The company has been operating for more than 150 years and ranks among the world's leading technical assurance and testing service providers. TÜV Rheinland has more than 22,000 employees in over 50 countries and generates annual revenue in excess of €2bn euros. TÜV Rheinland's highly qualified experts test technical systems and products around the world, support innovations in technology and business, train people in numerous professions and certify management systems according to international standards. In doing so, our independent experts generate trust in products as well as processes across global value-adding chains and the flow of commodities. Since 2006, TÜV Rheinland has been a member of the United Nations Global Compact to promote sustainability and combat corruption. Website: www.tuv.com.

Contact us for press inquiries:

Joel Pekay

Phone: +1 224 318 4098

Email: Joel.Pekay@us.tuv.com

Mariana Taborda do Amaral

Phone: +55 11 3514 5867

Email: Mariana.Amaral@br.tuv.com

Michael García Carbajal

Phone: +52 55 3488 2108

Email: Michael.Garcia@mex.tuv.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tuv-rheinland-pre-shipment-verification-for-sudan-301786275.html

SOURCE TUV Rheinland