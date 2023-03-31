SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental Company, Earns Research Grant Through Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF)

PHILADELPHIA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harsco Environmental, a global, market-leading provider of steel mill services and products announced today that its ecoproducts™ business, SteelPhalt, has earned a research grant through the Industrial Energy Transformation Fund (IETF) in the United Kingdom. The grant is part of a government effort to distribute funding to help energy-intensive industries cut their carbon emissions and energy costs.



The grant funds will enable SteelPhalt to conduct a feasibility study on energy-efficient solutions for asphalt production. Asphalt production is an energy-intensive process fueled by natural gas, electricity and oil that includes drying, heating, crushing, screening and conveying material. The research will seek to identify ways to capture the waste heat in the exhaust gases and transform it into electrical power, with the objective of reducing the energy demand and carbon impact of the process.

"SteelPhalt is committed to driving sustainability in the industry through beneficial reuse and innovative technological solutions," said Director of ecoproducts™ Europe, Martin Gray. "We look forward to implementing the solutions identified through this research project funded by the IETF to complement our ongoing sustainability efforts in our continued journey to becoming the world's most sustainable asphalt supplier."

"The success of this project in identifying realistic solutions to reduce the energy requirements of asphalt production will differentiate SteelPhalt from its competitors and drive innovation across the industry," said Harsco Environmental Chief Operating Officer Russ Mitchell.

SteelPhalt has long been committed to engineering more sustainable asphalt solutions. The company relies on steel slag, a by-product of the steelmaking process, as a main component of its asphalt products. Using steel slag aggregate offers a beneficial reuse opportunity to partners in the steel industry, preventing the waste product from entering a landfill and reducing the need to mine new aggregate for asphalt. SteelPhalt has innovated to further reduce the carbon footprint of asphalt production by using sustainable alternatives to bitumen, a carbon-intensive binder traditionally used in asphalt production, in some of its products.

About Harsco Environmental

Harsco's Environmental division is the largest and most comprehensive provider of onsite material processing and environmental services to the global metals industry, with operations at over 130 customer sites across more than 32 countries. The division is a technology partner to cleaner, more efficient metal production, providing customers with economically and environmentally viable solutions for the treatment and reuse of production by-products. Visit harsco-environmental.com to learn more.

About Harsco Corporation

Harsco Corporation HSC is a global market leader providing environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams and innovative technologies for the rail sector. Based in Camp Hill, PA, the 12,000-employee company operates in more than 30 countries. Harsco's common stock is a component of the S&P SmallCap 600 Index and the Russell 2000 Index. Additional information can be found at harsco.com.

About SteelPhalt

SteelPhalt, a Harsco Environmental company, has been making roads safer by developing and manufacturing high performance asphalt products for roadmaking in the U.K. industry since the 1960s. Based in Rotherham, South Yorkshire, SteelPhalt is ideally located to source slag cost-effectively from the surrounding steel industry to sustainably create asphalt. With a reputation for first class products matched by a commitment to innovation and sustainability, SteelPhalt works in partnership with councils, local authorities and contractors nationwide to deliver durable roads for a sustainable world. Visit steelphalt.com to learn more.

