KB Home Earns 13th ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award

The recognition comes as the national homebuilder reaches the milestone of over 175,000 ENERGY STAR certified new homes built, more than any other U.S. builder.

KB Home KBH today announced that it has been named an ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award Winner for an unprecedented 13th consecutive year by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). KB Home has built over 175,000 ENERGY STAR certified homes, more than any other homebuilder in the nation. These high-performance, energy-saving homes are estimated to have cumulatively reduced utility bills for their homeowners by $1 billion and CO 2 emissions by 6.9 billion pounds, the equivalent of removing over 674,000 gasoline-powered passenger vehicles from the road for one year.

"As we accelerate historic efforts to address climate change, public-private partnerships will be essential to realizing the scale of our ambition," said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan. "I applaud this year's ENERGY STAR award winners for working with EPA to deliver a clean energy future that saves American consumers and businesses money and creates jobs."

The Sustained Excellence Award is the highest honor bestowed by the ENERGY STAR program. EPA presents the Sustained Excellence Award to partners that have received ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year recognition for a minimum of two consecutive years and gone above and beyond their prior achievements in the production and sale of energy-efficient products and services and the development and adoption of strategies that provide substantial energy savings. The award highlights KB Home's leadership in continually improving the energy performance of its homes and making the total cost of homeownership more affordable by reducing utility bills.

"We are proud to again be recognized by the EPA for our continued commitment to the ENERGY STAR program. In 2008, KB Home became the first homebuilder committed to building 100% of its homes to meet the rigorous ENERGY STAR certification standards and has maintained this commitment for nearly 16 years," said Jeffrey Mezger, KB Home Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "At the time, we saw the opportunity to build beautiful, highly energy-efficient new homes at an affordable price that were designed to lower the total cost of homeownership through potential monthly utility savings while also reducing their environmental impact. We are pleased to share that our focus on sustainability has made us the #1 energy-efficient national homebuilder, with the lowest publicly reported average home energy rating score among large production homebuilders."

KB Home is the only national builder to have earned awards under all of EPA's homebuilder programs, including ENERGY STAR, which establishes energy-efficiency standards, WaterSense®, which outlines water-efficiency standards, and Indoor airPLUS, which focuses on indoor air quality. Additionally, KB Home was named to Newsweek®'s 2023 list of America's Most Responsible Companies, the only national builder to receive this distinction three years in a row, as well as The Wall Street Journal® and Drucker Institute's Management 2023 Top 250 list, which identifies the best-managed U.S. companies, for a second consecutive year.

About KB Home

KB Home is one of the largest and most recognized homebuilders in the United States, operating in 47 markets from coast to coast, and building over 670,000 quality homes in our more than 65-year history. What sets KB Home apart is our focus on building strong, personal relationships with every customer — from those buying their first home to experienced buyers — so they have a real partner in the homebuying process. No two KB homes are the same. That's because every home is uniquely built for each customer, at a price that fits their budget. As the leader in energy-efficient homebuilding, KB Home was the first builder to make every home it builds ENERGY STAR® certified, a standard that fewer than 10% of new homes nationwide meet and has built more ENERGY STAR certified homes than any other builder. An energy-efficient KB home helps lower the cost of ownership and is designed to deliver greater comfort and well-being than new homes without certification. Reflecting the company's commitment to creating an exceptional homebuying experience, KB Home is the #1 customer-ranked national homebuilder based on homebuyer satisfaction surveys from a leading third-party review site. Learn more about how we build homes built on relationships by visiting kbhome.com.

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped American families and businesses avoid more than $500 billion in energy costs and achieve more than 4 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions. More background information about ENERGY STAR's impacts can be found at www.energystar.gov/impacts.

