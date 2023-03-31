Elie Farhat, MD of Pipa Media, Leading the Live Streaming Sector to Success in the MENA Region

Pipa Media is a UAE-based marketing and social media management company. Famous for his "People Over Profit" motto, Elie Farhat is spearheading Pipa Media into its rapid growth and embracing new talents in the live streaming world.

As opposed to pre-filmed content, live streams are bringing a dimension of realism to videos on air. They draw larger audiences and evoke stronger reactions, but utilizing live-streaming tools to their full potential requires the help of a professional.

Enter Pipa Media, the leading startup consultant, management consultant, and social media management company operating in the United Arab Emirates.

Upon its founding almost 2 years ago, Pipa Media was staffed by only three people. Fast-forward to today, Pipa is managing innumerable high-profile social media influencers and stars while boasting a team of 50 industry experts.

Elie Farhat sits at the helm of current Pipa Media teams and is leveraging his experience with various disruptive leadership styles to ensure both Pipa teams and managed clients are beyond satisfied.

Pipa Media’s spokesperson imparted that the company is proud to be one of the few official partners of TikTok in MENA, conveying that Pipa has just started making strides in this field:

“Live streaming is a content creator’s favorite tool now. Pipa Media makes it easier for aspiring live streamers to make it big by managing them and supporting their financial growth. With 1,800 TikTok accounts choosing Pipa as their manager, our agency is sure to grow in that field, being one of the few official TikTok partners in the MENA region,” the company’s spokesperson said.

All across the Middle East and North Africa, Pipa Media is setting new trends while others follow. Thanks to Elie’s innovative methods, the company is the first to discover the most talented live streamers, give them a platform, and ensure audiences across the globe resonate with their messages and content. Elie conveyed that Pipa aspires to become the leading live streaming hub in the MENA region.

More information about Pipa Media is available on Elie’s official Instagram profile.

