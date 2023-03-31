Birdfy Nest Reaches Crowdfunding Target in Just 5 Minutes After Launch on Kickstarter

Birdfy Nest, the revolutionary dual-camera smart bird house that allows users to capture and record precious moments of bird nesting and incubation, has successfully reached its crowdfunding target on Kickstarter in just five minutes after the campaign page was launched on 21 March 2023.

Birdfy Nest is the latest innovation developed by Netvue, a tech-driven and customer-oriented company focusing on high-tech but accessible cameras for daily lives. This new project is designed to to capture the beauty of bird nesting on users' phone anytime, anywhere, providing an immersive experience of birdlife like never before.

The project was released on March 21, 2023, and reached its target within just five minutes. To date, the project has achieved ten times the original crowdfunding goal. "We are thrilled with the response we have received from our supporters," said Allen Chen, founder and CEO of Netvue. "We are excited to bring this innovative and eco-friendly product to market, and we are grateful for the early support from our backers. We believe that Birdfy Nest will change the way people observe and interact with the bird world."

Birdfy Nest is equipped with cutting-edge AI technology that recognizes the key stages of nesting and incubation. It creates short, shareable videos that capture these precious moments, while also contributing to valuable ecological data for bird conservation efforts.

With Birdfy Nest, users can watch birds in high definition with two cameras inside and outside the birdhouse, adjusting the angle easily with two-dimensional support. The cameras even have white light complement technology to provide clear images in the dark.

Meanwhile, the product offers a convenient way to live stream the interior of the birdhouse directly from a smartphone, allowing users to observe the birds up close without causing any disturbance to the feathered friends.

Crafted with high-quality, untreated wood, Birdfy Nest can be adorned with bespoke designs and artwork to make them as unique as the feathered inhabitants they attract. With a Birdfy Nest, users will have the opportunity to personalize their birdhouse to their heart's content, creating a beautiful addition to outdoor space with family and friends while also experiencing the wonder of bird nesting and incubation firsthand.

The successful crowdfunding campaign is a significant milestone for Birdfy Nest, and Netvue is now looking forward to bringing the product to market as soon as possible. The company expects to ship the first units of Birdfy Nest in June 2023.

For more information on Birdfy Nest, visit the crowdfunding page now!

Media Contact

Netvue Technology

Simian Yang

China