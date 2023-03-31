This Week in Sports News: 14 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including Ali Krieger's retirement and Cricket in North America.
NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
Soccer Icon Ali Krieger Announces Plans to Retire after Gotham FC's 2023 NWSL Season Over the span of her 108 appearances for the USWNT, Krieger was a member of three FIFA Women's World Cup teams (2011, 2015, and 2019) – winning in 2015 and 2019. In 2015, she helped lead one of the greatest defensive performances in World Cup history when the U.S. recorded five shutouts and held opponents scoreless for 540 consecutive minutes.
New Film About Racial Integration of Little League will Benefit HBCUs This Field Looks Green To Me is a sports epic about how kids helped change racial inequalities in the Jim Crow south in the 1950s. The film is proceeding rapidly toward filming and production, but the team is still looking for partners who share its love of baseball, and more importantly, the message of the story.
Cricket fans in the US, Canada in for a treat; Willow TV to stream IPL 2023 online Willow TV is all set to live stream the annual cricketing extravaganza through willow.tv, android and iOS apps, OTT and cable/satellite. Known for its high-intensity matches and nail-biting finishes, the marquee T20 tournament, featuring 10 teams and 74 matches, will kick-start on March 31 with a clash between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.
Oscar Piastri becomes Global Ambassador for Dubber Dubber and Oscar's partnership includes branding, messaging and customer engagement as he competes in his debut season on the biggest stage in motorsport which encompasses 23 Formula 1 races in the 2023 calendar.
