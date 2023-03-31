Every one of our clients is still hiring” — Ashley Richards

Ashley Richards, Kaye/Bassman Managing Partner, Featured in Dallas Business Journal, These Are the Biggest Bottlenecks in the Texas Construction Industry

By: Tucker Wells

Plano, TX | 3/31/2023

The two biggest bottlenecks in the general construction industry are talent shortages and supply chain issues.

"Every one of our clients is still hiring," says Ashley Richards, Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International, whose firms placed 132 professionals in the construction market in 2022, despite all signs of a slowdown.

Read more: https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/news/2023/03/24/meloni-raney-texo-talent-supply-chain.html