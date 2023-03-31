Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,745 in the last 365 days.

Ashley Richards, Kaye/Bassman Managing Partner, Featured in Dallas Business Journal

Every one of our clients is still hiring”
— Ashley Richards

PLANO, TX, USA, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Ashley Richards, Kaye/Bassman Managing Partner, Featured in Dallas Business Journal, These Are the Biggest Bottlenecks in the Texas Construction Industry

By: Tucker Wells

Plano, TX | 3/31/2023
The two biggest bottlenecks in the general construction industry are talent shortages and supply chain issues.

"Every one of our clients is still hiring," says Ashley Richards, Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International, whose firms placed 132 professionals in the construction market in 2022, despite all signs of a slowdown.

Read more: https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/news/2023/03/24/meloni-raney-texo-talent-supply-chain.html

Darren McDougal
Kaye/Bassman International Corp
+1 972-931-5242
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Ashley Richards, Kaye/Bassman Managing Partner, Featured in Dallas Business Journal

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more