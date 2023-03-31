There were 608 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,745 in the last 365 days.
Ashley Richards, Kaye/Bassman Managing Partner, Featured in Dallas Business Journal, These Are the Biggest Bottlenecks in the Texas Construction Industry
By: Tucker Wells
Plano, TX | 3/31/2023
The two biggest bottlenecks in the general construction industry are talent shortages and supply chain issues.
"Every one of our clients is still hiring," says Ashley Richards, Managing Partner at Kaye/Bassman International, whose firms placed 132 professionals in the construction market in 2022, despite all signs of a slowdown.
Read more: https://www.bizjournals.com/dallas/news/2023/03/24/meloni-raney-texo-talent-supply-chain.html
