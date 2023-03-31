Alarum Reports Record Revenues for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,652 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- Revenues for 2022 totaled a record of $18.8 million, up 83% compared to 2021
"Our impressive growth, ongoing exponential decrease in burn rate, a trend that strengthened significantly into the first quarter of 2023, and cash balance combined with additional available financial resources of $2.7 million, allow us to continue support of our growth and business"
TEL AVIV, Israel, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) (“Alarum” or the “Company”), a global provider of enterprise and consumers internet access solutions, today announced record financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022.
Key highlights for the three months and year ended December 31, 2022:
"We are proud to announce a fourth consecutive year and the eighth consecutive quarter of exponential growth. We are also pleased to share that we are making excellent progress in accelerating our path towards profitability – in addition to our revenue growth, and through careful planning, we have been able to significantly reduce our losses and burn rate, a trend that continued into the first quarter of 2023 with even greater reduction compared to the fourth quarter of 2022," said Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum.
"These impressive milestones were achieved with hard work and our commitment to deliver great value to our customers. We have invested in product improvements, which have resulted in increased customer retention and lower consumer acquisition costs. We are extremely proud of our enterprise internet access arm, NetNut, that is positioning itself as a leading brand in its field and has become profitable in the last quarter with a growing customer base and revenues.
“Over the past four years, we presented strong financial results, with consistent revenue growth year over year at an impressive 83% rate. The compound annual growth rate for the past four years is 91%, a testament of our ability to sustain our growth momentum.
“Despite the challenging market conditions during the last two years, we have successfully managed our cash position while maintaining consistent growth. We recognize that this period has been difficult for many businesses, and we are grateful for the dedication and hard work of our team that has enabled us to navigate through these times," Mr. Daniel added.
“Overall, these results demonstrate the strength of our business model and our commitment to delivering long-term value for our stakeholders. Looking ahead, we remain steadfast in executing our long-term strategy and are committed to delivering sustainable growth and value for our stakeholders. We are confident that our financial position and resilient and scalable business model will allow us to remain on track to building a leading company in our space,” Mr. Daniel concluded.
2022 Highlights and Recent Business Developments:
NetNut – the Company’s Enterprise Internet Access arm:
Consecutive months of growth and business expansion:
CyberKick Ltd. (“CyberKick”) – the Company’s Consumer Internet Access solutions:
Gained investor's confident with investments in its business model and continues users’ traction:
Financial Results for the Three Months Ended December 31, 2022:
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022:
We define Adjusted EBITDA Loss as net loss before depreciation and amortization, interest and tax, as further adjusted to remove the impact of (i) impairment of intangible assets and goodwill (if any); (ii) share-based compensation expense; (iii) contingent consideration measurement (if any); and (iv) issuance costs in connection with our securities offerings (if any).
The following table presents the reconciled effect of the above on the Company’s Adjusted EBITDA loss for the year and three months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:
|For the year Ended
December 31,
|For the Three-Month
Period Ended
December 31,
|(thousands of U.S. dollars)
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|Net loss for the period
|(13,151
|)
|(13,125
|)
|(2,896
|)
|(4,520
|)
|Adjustments:
|Assets impairment, depreciation, and amortization
|2,205
|1,512
|882
|448
|Finance expense (income), net
|54
|(942
|)
|79
|(497
|)
|Tax benefit
|(327
|)
|(945
|)
|(112
|)
|(792
|)
|EBITDA loss
|(11,219)
|(13,500
|)
|(2,047
|)
|(5,361
|)
|Adjustments:
|Impairment of goodwill
|569
|700
|-
|700
|Contingent consideration measurement
|-
|(684
|)
|-
|(94
|)
|Share-based compensation
|1,679
|2,356
|318
|955
|Adjusted EBITDA loss
|(8,971
|)
|(11,128
|)
|(1,729
|)
|(3,800
|)
Balance Sheet Highlights:
Use of Non-IFRS Financial Results
In addition to disclosing financial results calculated in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS), as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board, this press release contains non-IFRS financial measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Loss for the periods presented that exclude depreciation and amortization, interest and tax, as further adjusted for the effect of impairment of goodwill, contingent consideration adjustments and share-based compensation expenses. The Company’s management believes the non-IFRS financial information provided in this release is useful to investors’ understanding and assessment of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management also uses both IFRS and non-IFRS information in evaluating and operating its business internally, and as such deemed it important to provide this information to investors. The non-IFRS financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with IFRS, and the financial results calculated in accordance with IFRS and reconciliations to those financial statements should be carefully evaluated. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliations of these non-IFRS measures to their most directly comparable IFRS financial measures provided in the financial statement tables herein.
Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results Conference Call
Mr. Shachar Daniel, Chief Executive Officer of Alarum, and Mr. Shai Avnit, Chief Financial Officer of Alarum, will host a conference call today, on March 31, 2023, at 08:30 a.m. ET, to discuss the fourth quarter and the entire year of 2022 financial results, followed by a Q&A session.
To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your call five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free number, please try the international dial-in number:
|Date:
|Friday, March 31, 2023
|Time:
|08:30 a.m. Eastern time, 05:30 a.m. Pacific time
|Toll-free dial-in number:
|1-877-407-0789 or 1-201-689-8562
|Israel Toll Free:
|1 809 406 247
Participants will be required to state their name and company upon entering the call. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Michal Efraty on behalf of Alarum at ++972-(0)-52-3044404.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here.
A replay of the conference call will be available after 11:30 a.m. Eastern time through April 28, 2023:
|Toll-free replay number:
|1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671
|Replay ID:
|13737029
About Alarum Technologies Ltd.
Alarum Technologies Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: ALAR) is a global provider of internet access solutions. The Company operates in two distinct segments: solutions for enterprises and solutions for consumers.
The solutions by NetNut, our Enterprise Internet Access arm, are based on our world’s fastest and most advanced and secured hybrid proxy network, enabling our customers to collect data anonymously at any scale from any public sources over the web. Our network comprises both exit points based on our proprietary reflection technology and hundreds of servers located at our ISP partners around the world. The infrastructure is optimally designed to guarantee privacy, quality, stability, and the speed of the service.
Our Consumer Internet Access arm offers privacy and cybersecurity solutions to end users. These solutions are designed to allow users to take charge of their online privacy with a powerful, secured and encrypted connection. The solutions are designed for basic and advanced use cases, ensuring complete protection of personal and digital information.
The Company's previously developed cybersecurity solutions for enterprises are offered by an information security provider, as a solution or cloud service.
For more information about Alarum and its internet access solutions for enterprises and consumers, please visit www.alarum.io.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Alarum is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses its potential profitability, its ability to significantly reduce its losses and burn rate and to continue to support the growth of its business, availability of additional funds, NetNut positioning itself as a leading brand in its field and becoming profitable in the last quarter with a growing customer base and revenues and the Company’s commitment to delivering long-term value for its stakeholders and to build a leading company in its space. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Alarum’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Alarum could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Alarum’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2023, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Alarum undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Alarum is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Michal Efraty
+972-(0)52-3044404
investors@alarum.io
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(In thousands of USD)
|December 31,
|2022
|2021
|(Audited)
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|3,290
|3,828
|Short-term restricted deposit
|560
|-
|Short-term investments
|-
|5,887
|Trade receivables
|1,790
|1,496
|Other receivables
|760
|713
|Total current assets
|6,400
|11,924
|Non-current assets:
|Long-term restricted deposits
|127
|84
|Long-term deposit
|21
|65
|Other non-current assets
|228
|-
|Property and equipment, net
|92
|119
|Right of use assets
|190
|451
|Goodwill
|10,429
|10,998
|Intangible assets, net
|4,884
|7,013
|Total non-current assets
|15,971
|18,730
|Total assets
|22,371
|30,654
|Liabilities and equity
|Current liabilities:
|Trade payables
|2,167
|1,219
|Other payables
|2,350
|2,839
|Current maturities of long-term loan
|617
|-
|Short-term bank loans
|1,606
|-
|Contract liabilities
|1,170
|514
|Derivative financial instruments
|26
|488
|Short-term lease liabilities
|204
|365
|Total current liabilities
|8,140
|5,425
|Non-current liabilities:
|Long-term loans
|606
|-
|Long-term contract liabilities
|-
|18
|Long-term lease liabilities
|13
|197
|Deferred tax liabilities
|301
|645
|Liability in respect of the Israeli Innovation Authority
|-
|182
|Total non-current liabilities
|920
|1,042
|Total liabilities
|9,060
|6,467
|Equity:
|Ordinary shares
|-
|-
|Share premium
|95,077
|91,112
|Other equity reserves
|15,042
|16,732
|Accumulated deficit
|(96,808
|)
|(83,657
|)
|Total equity
|13,311
|24,187
|Total liabilities and equity
|22,371
|30,654
Consolidated Statements of Profit or Loss
(In thousands of USD, except per share amounts)
|For the year
Ended
December 31,
|For the Three Months
Ended
December 31,
|2022
|2021
|2022
|2021
|(Audited)
|(Audited)
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Revenues
|18,779
|10,281
|5,169
|3,773
|Cost of revenues
|8,652
|5,145
|2,402
|1,668
|Gross profit
|10,127
|5,136
|2,767
|2,105
|Research and development expenses
|4,033
|4,771
|778
|1,900
|Sales and marketing expenses
|12,187
|8,348
|3,502
|2,809
|General and administrative expenses
|6,762
|7,013
|1,416
|2,599
|Impairment of goodwill
|569
|700
|-
|700
|Contingent consideration measurement
|-
|(684)
|-
|(94)
|Operating expenses
|23,551
|20,148
|5,696
|(7,914
|)
|Operating loss
|(13,424)
|(15,012)
|(2,929)
|(5,809)
|Finance income (expenses), net
|(54)
|942
|(79)
|497
|Tax benefit
|327
|945
|112
|792
|Net loss
|(13,151)
|(13,125)
|(2,896)
|(4,520)
|Basic loss per share
|(0.42)
|
(0.48)
|(0.09)
|(0.15)
|Diluted loss per share
|(0.42)
|(0.48)
|(0.09)
|(0.15)