STRATA Skin Sciences Reports Record Fourth Quarter 2022 Revenue

Company to host conference call and webcast today, March 31, 2023, at 8:30 AM ET

HORSHAM, Pa., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSKN), a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

Fourth Quarter 2022 and Recent Business Highlights:

Revenue in the fourth quarter of 2022 was a record $10.6 million, an increase of 17% over the fourth quarter of 2021 Global recurring revenue was $6.5 million Gross domestic recurring billings were $5.8 million

Revenue for the full year 2022 was $36.2 million, a 21% increase over the full year 2021 Global recurring revenue was $23.0 million Gross domestic recurring billings were $22.3 million (See Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures below)

Domestic installed base increased to 909 XTRAC ® devices at December 31, 2022

devices at December 31, 2022 In January 2022, announced the acquisition of acne treatment device, TheraClear ® X, from Theravant Corporation and commercially launched the system in July 2022

X, from Theravant Corporation and commercially launched the system in July 2022 Announced the additions of Michael E. Goodman as Head of International Sales in May 2022 and John Bagdasarian as Vice President of Professional Relations in March 2022

Entered into the estimated $300 million acne, psoriasis, and vitiligo market in Mexico with exclusive distribution agreement for TheraClear ® X, VTRAC ® , and XTRAC ®

X, VTRAC , and XTRAC Poster accepted at ODAC Dermatology, Aesthetic & Surgical Conference titled “Advancement of Personalized Photopneumatic Therapy for Rapid, Visible Improvement in Patients to Mild to Moderate Acne”

Launched new XTRAC website, with Practice Finder function, allowing potential patients to find dermatologists in surrounding area offering XTRAC services

“This past year, we successfully executed on multiple fronts that contributed to our strong commercial performance,” mentioned Bob Moccia, Chief Executive Officer of STRATA Skin Sciences. “We exceeded guidance and recorded revenues of $36.2 million, which is a 21% increase over the prior year, entered the $5.5 billion acne treatment market with the acquisition of TheraClearX from Theravant, and accessed new markets through distribution agreements with leading medical device distributors. We also expanded our senior leadership team with seasoned professionals in the dermatology space. These advancements contributed to our record year, and we plan to continue this momentum into 2023.”

Mr. Moccia further commented, “As we enter the year with many catalysts on the horizon, our priority remains on growing our topline through adhering to our strategic priorities. We plan to fully roll out TheraClearX and increase device placements, ultimately capturing additional market share. Additionally, the launch of our new patient-focused XTRAC website, coupled with our direct-to-consumer and direct-to-dermatologists marketing, will continue to broaden the awareness of our devices.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $10.6 million, as compared to revenues of $9.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Global recurring revenues for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $6.5 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $6.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. Equipment revenues were $4.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, as compared to $2.3 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $6.8 million, or 65% of revenues, as compared to $6.0 million, or 66% of revenues, for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Selling and marketing costs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $3.8 million, as compared to $3.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. General and administrative costs for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $2.5 million, as compared to $2.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Other expense for the fourth quarter of 2022 were $0.2 million, compared to $0.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2022 was $0.2 million, or a loss of $0.005 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the fourth quarter of 2021 of $0.8 million, or a net loss of $0.03 per basic and diluted common share.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the full year 2022 were $36.2 million, as compared to revenues of $30.0 million for the full year 2021. Global recurring revenues for the full year 2022 were $23 million, as compared to global recurring revenues of $22.5 million for the full year 2021. Equipment revenues were $13.1 million for the full year 2022, as compared to $7.5 million for the full year 2021.

Gross profit for the full year 2022 was $21.8 million, or 60% of revenues, as compared to $19.9 million, or 66% of revenues, for the full year 2021.

Selling and marketing costs for the full year 2022 were $15.3 million, as compared to $13.1 million for the full year 2021. General and administrative costs for the full year 2022 were $10.1 million, as compared to $9.7 million for the full year 2021.

Other expenses for the full year 2022 were $0.8 million compared to $1.7 million in gains for the full year 2021.

Net loss for the full year 2022 was $5.5 million, or a loss of $0.16 per basic and diluted common share, as compared to the net loss for the full year 2021 of $2.7 million, or a net loss of $0.08 per basic and diluted common share.

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31, 2022, were $6.8 million.

Financial Outlook

STRATA projects 2023 full-year revenue to be between $38 million and $40 million.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

To supplement the Company’s consolidated financial statements, prepared in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”), the Company provides certain non-GAAP measures of financial performance, including non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA and Gross Domestic Recurring Billings.

The Company’s reference to these non-GAAP measures should be considered in addition to results prepared under current accounting standards but is not a substitute for, nor superior to, GAAP results. These non-GAAP measures are provided to enhance investors' overall understanding of our current financial performance and to provide further information for comparative purposes.

Specifically, the Company believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information to management and investors by isolating certain expenses, gains, and losses that may not be indicative of the Company’s core operating results and business outlook. In addition, the Company believes non-GAAP measures enhance the comparability of results against prior periods. Reconciliation of the GAAP measures of net loss to non-GAAP measures included in this press release is as follows (in thousands) (unaudited):

For the Twelve Months Ended For the Three Months Ended December 31 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net loss ($5,549 ) ($2,706 ) ($160 ) ($849 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and amortization 5,293 3,736 1,322 1,047 Amortization of right-of-use asset 395 350 147 89 Loss on disposal of property and equipment 52 140 - 67 Income taxes 63 34 63 22 Loss (Gain) on forgiveness of debt - (2,029 ) - (1 ) Interest income (89 ) (15 ) (44 ) 1 Interest expense 926 314 275 205 Non-GAAP EBITDA 1,091 (176 ) 1,603 581 Stock-based compensation expense 1,466 1,643 191 80 Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA 2,557 1,467 1,794 661





XTRAC® Gross Domestic Recurring Billings

XTRAC® gross domestic recurring billings represent the amount invoiced to partner clinics when treatment codes are sold to the physician. It does not include normal GAAP adjustments, which are deferred revenue from prior quarters recorded as revenue in the current quarter, the deferral of revenue from the current quarter recorded as revenue in future quarters, adjustments for co-pay and other discounts. This excludes international recurring revenues.

The following is a reconciliation of non-GAAP XTRAC® gross domestic billings to domestic recorded revenue for the fourth quarter and year ended 2022 and 2021 (in thousands):

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Gross domestic recurring billings $5,768 $6,148 $22,271 $22,071 Co-Pay adjustments 294 (58 ) (268 ) (600 ) Other discounts (40 ) (38 ) (163 ) (154 ) Deferred revenue from prior quarters 2,309 2,107 1,867 1,765 Deferral of revenue to future quarters (2,170 ) (1,867 ) (2,170 ) (1,867 ) GAAP Recorded domestic revenue $6,161 $6,292 $21,537 $21,215





About STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc.

STRATA Skin Sciences is a medical technology company dedicated to developing, commercializing and marketing innovative products for the in-office treatment of various dermatologic conditions such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and acne. Its products include the XTRAC® and Pharos® excimer lasers, VTRAC® lamp systems, and now the TheraClear®X Acne Therapy System.

STRATA is proud to offer these exciting technologies in the U.S. through its unique Partnership Program. STRATA’s popular partnership approach includes a fee per treatment cost structure versus an equipment purchase, installation and use of the device, on-site training for practice personnel, service and maintenance of the equipment, dedicated account and customer service associates, and co-op advertising support to help raise awareness and promote the program within the practice.

Safe Harbor

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include but are not limited to the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and may contain words such as “will,” “may,” “seeks,” and “expects,” that suggest future events or trends. These statements, the Company’s ability to launch and sell an acne treatment device and to integrate that device into its product offerings, the Company’s ability to develop, launch and sell products recently acquired or to be developed in the future, the Company’s ability to develop social media marketing campaigns, direct to dermatologist marketing campaigns, and the Company’s ability to build a leading franchise in dermatology and aesthetics, are based on the Company’s current expectations and are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the Company’s expectations due to financial, economic, business, competitive, market, regulatory, adverse market conditions or supply chain interruptions resulting from the coronavirus and political factors or conditions affecting the Company and the medical device industry in general, future responses to and effects of COVID-19 pandemic and its variants including the distribution and effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, as well as more specific risks and uncertainties set forth in the Company’s SEC reports on Forms 10-Q and 10-K. Given such uncertainties, any or all these forward-looking statements may prove to be incorrect or unreliable. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, even if subsequently made available by the Company on its website or otherwise. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise these statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this press release. The Company urges investors to carefully review its SEC disclosures available at www.sec.gov and www.strataskinsciences.com.

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands except share and per share data)

December 31, 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,434 $ 12,586 Restricted cash 1,361 — Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $382 and $275 at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 4,471 3,433 Inventories 5,547 3,489 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 691 462 Total current assets 17,504 19,970 Property and equipment, net 7,498 6,883 Operating lease right-of-use assets 975 638 Intangible assets, net 17,394 10,083 Goodwill 8,803 8,803 Other assets 98 216 Total assets $ 52,272 $ 46,593 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 3,425 $ 2,822 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,555 6,377 Deferred revenues 2,778 3,285 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 355 318 Current portion of contingent consideration 313 — Total current liabilities 13,426 12,802 Long-term debt, net 7,476 7,319 Deferred revenues and other liabilities 314 400 Deferred tax liability 306 266 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 610 392 Contingent consideration, net of current portion 8,309 — Total liabilities 30,441 21,179 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Series C convertible preferred stock, $0.10 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized; 34,723,046 and 34,364,679 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 35 34 Additional paid-in capital 249,024 247,059 Accumulated deficit (227,228 ) (221,679 ) Total stockholders’ equity 21, 831 25,414 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 52,272 $ 46,593





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands except share and per share data)

Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 Revenues, net $ 36,161 $ 29,977 Cost of revenues 14,393 10,127 Gross profit 21,768 19,850 Operating expenses: Engineering and product development 1,029 1,434 Selling and marketing 15,301 13,106 General and administrative 10,087 9,712 26,417 24,252 Loss from operations (4,649 ) (4,402 ) Other (expense) income: Interest expense (926 ) (314 ) Interest income 89 15 Gain on forgiveness of debt — 2,029 (837 ) 1,730 Loss before income tax expense (5,486 ) (2,672 ) Income tax expense (63 ) (34 ) Net loss $ (5,549 ) $ (2,706 ) Net loss per share of common stock, basic and diluted $ (0.16 ) $ (0.08 ) Weighted average shares of common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 34,712,246 34,050,274





STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. and Subsidiary

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)