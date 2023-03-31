Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 355 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,767 in the last 365 days.

Reflect Scientific Inc Announces Year-End Financial Results for 2022

/EIN News/ -- OREM, Utah, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific Inc (OTCQB: RSCF), a provider of ultra-low temperature freezers and chillers for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and cannabis industries, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Revenue for the year decreased by 27.5% to $2,041,297, compared to $2,814,670 in 2021, primarily due to a significant decrease in freezer and chiller sales during the third quarter and ongoing supply chain delays with manufacturers. However, the cost of goods sold decreased by 7.0% to $822,147, resulting in a gross profit margin of 59.7% for the year, compared to 68.6% in 2021.

Reflect Scientific's net income for the year was $89,396, compared to $939,065 in 2021. Management is actively seeking opportunities to increase sales, improve gross margins and control ongoing operating expenses.

Reflect Scientific's liquidity and capital resources remain strong, with current assets exceeding current liabilities by $2,179,237 and cash and cash equivalents totaling $1,381,927.

"We are pleased with the resilience of our business during these challenging times, and remain committed to expanding our product offerings and strengthening our position in the ultra-low temperature market," said Kim Boyce, CEO of Reflect Scientific. "Despite the ongoing supply chain issues, we have made significant progress in enhancing our ultra-cold freezer product line and believe this will provide a solid foundation for future growth."

Reflect Scientific remains focused on providing innovative solutions for the biotech, pharmaceutical, and cannabis industries, and continues to invest in research and development to support this goal.

Reflect Scientific’s audited financial statements for the calendar year ended December 31, 2022, are included in its Form 10 Registration Statement, and all financial highlights contained in this press release are modified in their entirety by reference to such financial statements. Additional information about Reflect Scientific’s business and operations may also be found in the Form 10. A link to the Form 10 as filed with the SEC is also available on the “SEC Documents” link on the “Corporate Profile” dropdown menu of Reflect Scientific’s website at www.reflectscientific.com.

*Numbers may be rounded.


REFLECT SCIENTIFIC, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
 
  Years Ended
December 31,		  
  2022     2021  
Revenues $ 2,041,297     $ 2,814,670  
Cost of goods sold   822,147       884,066  
Gross profit   1,219,150       1,930,604  
               
Operating Expenses              
Salaries and wages   636,038       608,065  
General and administrative   419,589       436,399  
Research and development   73,425       58,340  
Total Operating Expenses   1,129,052       1,102,804  
               
INCOME FROM OPERATIONS   90,098       827,800  
               
Other Income              
Gain on forgiveness of debt   -       111,265  
Total Other Income   -       111,265  
               
NET INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES   90,098       939,065  
INCOME TAX EXPENSE   (702 )     -  
NET INCOME $ 89,396     $ 939,065  
               
Earnings per common share              
Basic $ 0.00     $ 0.01  
Diluted $ 0.00     $ 0.01  
               
Weighted average shares outstanding              
Basic   84,990,935       84,739,770  
Diluted   85,440,935       85,489,770  
               


REFLECT SCIENTIFIC, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
 
  December 31, 2022     December 31, 2021  
ASSETS          
           
Current Assets          
Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,381,927     $ 1,473,924  
Accounts receivable, net   129,329       175,649  
Inventories, net   797,352       624,486  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   20,221       31,306  
Total Current Assets   2,328,829       2,305,365  
               
Operating lease right-of-use assets   54,265       110,483  
Goodwill   60,000       60,000  
Other long-term assets   3,100       3,100  
TOTAL ASSETS $ 2,446,194     $ 2,478,948  
               
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY              
               
Current Liabilities              
Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 78,969     $ 66,837  
Customer deposits   13,230       118,566  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   57,393       56,446  
Total Current Liabilities   149,592       241,849  
               
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion   -       57,393  
TOTAL LIABILITIES   149,592       299,242  
               
Stockholders' Equity              
Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding   -       -  
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized; 85,214,086 and 84,989,086 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively   852,140       849,890  
Additional paid-in capital   20,252,181       20,226,931  
Accumulated deficit   (18,807,719 )     (18,897,115 )
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY   2,296,602       2,179,706  
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 2,446,194     $ 2,478,948  
 

About Reflect Scientific, Inc.

Reflect Scientific, Inc., based in Orem, Utah, develops and markets innovative, proprietary technologies in cryogenic cooling for the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical, and transportation markets. Among Reflect Scientific’s products are low-temperature freezers and refrigerated systems for laboratory, transportation, and computer server room uses. Visit www.reflectscientific.com for more information. See us on Twitter @ReflectSci and LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/reflect-scientific.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time the statements are made and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release. This press release should be considered in light of the disclosures contained in the filings of the Company that are contained in the OTC Markets Group, LLC under the trading symbol “RSCF” and related prior filings by the Company that are referenced therein and contained in the EDGAR Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission under the heading “Disclosure,” including those identified in such filings as “forward-looking statements.” 


Contact
Thomas Tait
801-607-1039
investor_relations@reflectscientific.com

Primary Logo

You just read:

Reflect Scientific Inc Announces Year-End Financial Results for 2022

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more