Fatboy Slim Performs Epic VR Concert in ENGAGE Featuring Some of His Greatest Hits

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ENGAGE XR Holdings Plc (AIM: EXR; Euronext Growth: EXR), a virtual reality ('VR') technology company and provider of virtual communications solutions in the metaverse, today hosted an epic Virtual Reality (VR) concert titled “Eat Sleep VR Repeat” in the metaverse starring Norman Cook, AKA Fatboy Slim , including some of his greatest hits in his first completely virtual concert. Known as one of the most influential, creative and progressive DJs and musicians of his time, attendees were treated to a free immersive concert experience where they had the opportunity to get up close and personal with the icon.



“While there have been music performances in the metaverse before, the Fatboy Slim concert took things to the next level with many different areas to explore, visuals and audio that enhanced attendees' senses making the virtual event an almost hypnotic experience,” said David Whelan, CEO and co-founder of ENGAGE XR. “Norman wanted to make sure that his fans were treated to the VR event of the year and he didn’t disappoint.”

The Journey

Thousands of fans from around the world entered the “Eat Sleep VR Repeat” concert knowing they were about to experience something unique, but they could have never imagined the journey they were about to embark on. The 45-minute concert showcased a true live concert, but without the boundaries of the physical world.

As attendees entered ENGAGE, they were taken into a virtual world that transported them into the center of Fatboy Slim’s mind. They were enveloped in music, stunning visual effects and animations that tapped into all their senses. The music flowed and featured some of Fatboy Slim’s greatest hits including “Rockafeller Skank,” “Praise You,” “Weapon of Choice” featuring Christopher Walken and many more. To ensure fans from around the world could join the experience, the concert was offered during six different time slots.

Official Launch of LINK

The concert marks the official launch of ENGAGE LINK , the professionally focused metaverse platform with linked, persistent plazas. The plazas offer access to the metaworlds of pioneering enterprise, educational and creative entities. ENGAGE LINK is divided into locations called Plazas, including Entertainment Plaza, Education Plaza, Creative Plaza and Central Plaza.

“The Fatboy Slim concert demonstrates the versatility and capabilities of VR and how corporations to creatives can build their own worlds within ENGAGE to be used for entertainment, business engagements and so much more,” said Whelan.

Those who were unable to attend the event can view video and photo highlights HERE . The full concert will also be available for download at a later date.

About ENGAGE XR

ENGAGE XR Holdings plc (AIM: EXR; Euronext Growth: EXR) is a metaverse technology company focused on becoming a leading global provider of virtual communications solutions through its new fully featured corporate metaverse, ENGAGE Link. The Company also has a proprietary software platform, ENGAGE. ENGAGE provides users with a platform for creating, sharing, and delivering VR content for education, training, and online events through its three solutions: Virtual Campus, Virtual Office, and Virtual Events. EXR is listed on AIM in London and on the Euronext Growth Market in Dublin, a market operated by Euronext Dublin. For further information, please visit https://engageplc.com and follow us on social on LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube and Facebook.

