J&J Boat Services Launches J&J Rewards Club to Appreciate its Clients

We started our business 20 years ago and we're proud to be one of the premier boat service companies now. We could not have grown without our management, divers, technicians and our loyal customers.”WILMINGTON, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Like other automobiles, boats also have complex parts and components that must be professionally serviced and detailed. When left unattended for a long time, the hulls of the vessels can develop oxidization stains and deteriorate. Expert hull cleaning services can eliminate these stains, barnacles, and any other buildup on the bottom of the boat and increase its lifespan. The issue, however, is that it could get complicated for boat owners to find professional services during peak boating and fishing seasons. Boat detailing specialists J&J Boat Services present practical solutions to these concerns by introducing the J&J Rewards Club, a testament to the strength of their relationships with trusted marine service providers and the loyalty of their customers who have supported them for over 20 years.
The weather is starting to warm up, which means boating season is right around the corner. It is crucial to get the boat ready for the water properly. Professional boat detailers wax the boat's surface to shield it from harmful U.V. exposure. They also remove debris from the interiors and clean the carpet, upholstery, and furniture. But, what most boat owners experience during the fishing and boating season, these expert services either get very expensive or inaccessible due to the detailer's prior appointments. J&J Boat Services have developed a rewards program to ensure their customers do not face such problems in the boating season. As part of this membership, the customers will not only receive extra deals and discounts but will also be able to make priority appointments. They will get express boat detailing services and will not have to spend money on overpriced arrangements during peak season.
"My wife Janna and I started our business 20 years ago working part time in college and today we're proud to be one of the premier boat service companies in the Southeast. We could not have grown this company without two things, our amazing management, divers, and detail technicians and we could not have done it without our incredibly loyal customers."
–Justin Heady
As boat owners continue to navigate high prices associated with hull cleaning, propeller removal, zinc anode inspection, and replacement, or any other vessel maintenance services, gifts, discounts, and extra benefits remain top priorities, with several consumers stating loyalty programs are one of the most important factors when deciding where to hire marine diving services from.
The new J&J Boat Services rewards club essentially extends the company's professional and high-quality work. In addition to the incredibly rich value offering customers will only find at J&J Boat Services, the company will leverage personalization capabilities to create unique customer deals and perks, driving deeper engagement and creating the most rewarding hiring experience for customers.
New and existing customers of J&J Boat Services - detailing & diving specialists, can start receiving the following benefits on joining the J&J rewards club:
Three levels: The J&J customer rewards program has three levels: Commander, Captain, and Admiral. Each level comes with its facilities, but no matter what level the boat owners choose, they would immediately realize its benefits. All three levels offer express scheduling during peak season, exclusive discounts on products and services from J&J's esteemed partners, and exclusive discounts on the company's 'programmed services.' In addition, admiral-level members will have access to bonus rewards like one pre-arrival express interior cleaning and two 48 hrs. 'Rapid Response' calls.
Valuable discounts: In addition to the great membership gifts, including t-shirts, bags, and caps, J&J Boat Services' clients are going to receive valuable discounts on all boat services upon joining the rewards program. These services include detailing, engine room & bilge cleaning, in-water propeller removal or installation, etc.
Rewards program partners: These are businesses and other service providers that will offer discounts on their products and services exclusively to J&J Rewards Club Members. The list includes enterprises such as Full Service Marina, Auto & Marine Parts Store, Yachts & Brokerage, Outboards, Fuel & Electrical Systems.
Quality Member Cards: Adding another layer of exclusivity, all members of the J&J rewards club will receive luxurious "Black cards" that will be personalized with their names on them. Each card is branded with the client's membership level and will be their V.I.P. ticket for claiming the program's benefits. The J&J membership cards are made following the same quality standards as a high-end credit card.
In practice, rewards programs are widely misunderstood and often misapplied. Regarding design and implementation, too many companies treat rewards as short-term promotional giveaways or specials of the month. Approached that way, rewards can create value by motivating new or existing customers to try a product or service. But the membership club designed by J&J Boat Services is built to express gratitude and appreciation for customer loyalty. When consumers check out and assess the program, they will recognize that the benefits far exceed the membership fee. They can choose any membership level that best serves their needs and soon collect their exclusive and unique J&J Rewards Club Gift Set.
About J&J Boat Services
J&J Boat Services offer marine diving and detailing services to help boat owners retain and improve the condition of their vessels. The company's underwater hull cleaning and maintenance programs save customers money when considering a faster hull speed, higher engine R.P.M., less fuel consumption, cooler running engines, and, more importantly, the need to haul out. With a commitment to delivering prompt and professional services, this business's detailers and marine divers utilize the latest products and technology. In addition, the company recently introduced a new rewards program to thank and appreciate its clientele.
J&J Boat Services - Detailing and Diving Specialists
422 Semmes Dr, Wilmington,
NC 28412, United States
+19106799844
Justin Heady
J&J Boat Services
+1 910-679-9844
