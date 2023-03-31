Global Geofencing Market Size Set to Skyrocket: Revenue Projected to Exceed $9.5 Billion by 2030 with 17.9% CAGR Growth

The geofencing market comprises the application of location-based technologies to the establishment of virtual borders all around a physical region. As a user enters or exits a certain region, these virtual borders can be utilised to initiate certain operations or notify the user of any relevant changes. The proliferation of smartphones and the rising need for location-based services in a variety of sectors, including the retail industry, the healthcare industry, and the transportation sector, are the primary forces propelling the market. It is anticipated that the market will continue expanding as businesses discover fresh and original approaches to employ geofencing technology in order to enhance their business operations and increase customer engagement.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Geofencing Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2022 and it is expected to surpass around USD 9.5 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 17.9% during the forecast period 2023 to 2030.”

What are Geofencing? How big is the Geofencing Industry?

Geofencing Market Coverage & Overview:

Report Overview:

Geofencing integrates the user’s current location awareness with awareness of the user’s nearness to the site. Reportedly, to know the location of the user’s interest, the user must mention its longitude and latitude and add a radius for adjusting to the location’s proximity. Furthermore, geofencing makes use of GPS systems and mobile data for defining the virtual borders that can trigger particular actions when they are surpassed or trespassed. Moreover, various businesses make utilization of geofencing for employee monitoring, location-driven advertisement, and customer data collection.

Various kinds of businesses create virtual borders across particular locations and this is also referred to as geofencing. Furthermore, with the use of radio frequency identification, GPS, and Wi-Fi, firms can drop points on the map to form a shape, particularly, circle, square, and polygon for designating a virtual zone for myriad purposes. For the record, geofencing can help businesses to garner data and track it. Moreover, businesses of all sizes use geofencing for tracking the user entering the area by crossing virtual boundaries

Global Geofencing Market: Growth Factors

Surge in demand for location-based services and the penetration of smartphones across the globe will boost the global geofencing market demand. Rise in demand for geofencing in the telematics and retail sector will drive the global market trends. Huge need for deriving data about staff, sending marketing messages to the target audience, and attracting potential consumers has enhanced the demand for geofencing. Necessity of gathering data on customers, the need for executing location-driven promotional strategies, and engaging users on social media is projected to not only expedite the expansion of the geofencing market but will also help businesses flourish.

Nevertheless, privacy & data security concerns pertaining to geofencing solutions can impede the global geofencing industry surge. High costs of implementing geofencing tools can further hinder global industry growth. However, the onset of new technologies such as IoT and extensive adoption of geofencing services across a slew of business verticals will open new avenues of growth for the industry globally.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 1.7 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 9.5 billion CAGR Growth Rate 17.9% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Apple Inc., SuccorfishM2M, Mobinius Technologies, Pulsate, DreamOrbit, Bluedot Innovation, Embitel, Esri, Factual Inc., Nisos Technologies, Gpswox.com, GeoMoby, Localytics, InVisage, MAPCITE, Maven Systems, MobiOcean Mobility Software Solutions, Thumbvista, Plot Projects, Raveon Technologies, Swirl Networks, Simpli fi, Visioglobe, and Urban Airship. Key Segment By Component, By Type, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Service, And By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Geofencing Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global geofencing market is divided into component, type, service, organization size, vertical, and region.

In terms of type, the geofencing market globally is segmented into fixed and mobile segments. Furthermore, the mobile segment is predicted to register the highest CAGR during the assessment period. The segmental expansion can be due to increase in the use of mobile geofencing tools in various sectors as they can be carried from one place to another with ease and are user-friendly..

In terms of service, the global geofencing market is divided into deployment and integration services, API management and testing services, support and maintenance services, and consulting & advisory services segments.

On basis of organization size the geofencing industry across the globe is bifurcated into small & medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprises segments. Moreover, the large enterprises segment, which contributed the largest industry share in 2022, will dominate the organization size segment in the ensuing timespan. The segmental expansion can be owing to the rise in use of geofencing systems in large enterprises.

Based on the vertical, the global geofencing industry is bifurcated into transportation & logistics, retail, healthcare & life sciences, and government & defense, BFSI, media & entertainment, and industrial manufacturing segments.

Based on the component, the geofencing market across the globe is bifurcated into solution and services segments. Moreover, the services segment, which accounted for the highest market share in 2022, will retain dominant status in the component space in the upcoming years. The segmental expansion can be due to the growing demand for geofencing services across a slew of industries across the globe.

The global Geofencing market is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solution

Services

By Type

Fixed

Mobile

By Vertical

Transportation & Logistics

Retail

Healthcare & Lifesciences,

Government & Defense

BFSI

Media & Entertainment

Industrial Manufacturing

By Organization Size

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Service

Deployment and Integration Services

API Management and Testing Service

Support and Maintenance Services

Consulting & Advisory Services

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Geofencing market include -

Apple Inc.

SuccorfishM2M

Mobinius Technologies

Pulsate

DreamOrbit

Bluedot Innovation

Embitel

Esri

Factual Inc.

Nisos Technologies

Gpswox.com

GeoMoby

Localytics

InVisage

MAPCITE

Maven Systems

MobiOcean Mobility Software Solutions

Thumbvista

Plot Projects

Raveon Technologies

Swirl Networks

Simpli fi

Visioglobe

Urban Airship.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Geofencing market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 17.9% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Geofencing market size was valued at around US$ 1.7 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 9.5 billion by 2030.

Based on service, segmentation, the API management and testing services segment to record the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

Based on vertical segmentation, the transportation & logistics segment is predicted to account for a major share of the global market during the predicted timespan.

On the basis of region, the North American geofencing market is projected to contribute majorly towheads the global market share over the assessment timespan.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Component, By Type, By Vertical, By Organization Size, By Service, And By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, the geofencing industry in North America is predicted to dominate the global industry share in the upcoming years. The expansion of the industry in the sub-continent can be owing to an increase in the number of small & medium-sized firms in the countries such as the U.S. and Canada. Moreover, the surge in digitization in giant firms will further contribute to regional industry growth. Deployment of 5G networks in the countries of North America and the presence of key industry players in the sub-continent will boost the regional market trends.

The geofencing market in the Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest CAGR over the forecast timeframe. The regional market growth in the ensuing years can be due to the acceptance of new technologies in the countries such as China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, and India.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In the first quarter of 2022, Samsung Corporation and Telus Communications Inc. introduced Mission Critical Push-to-X solutions in Canada which provide data with major operating abilities such as geofencing for public safety. The move will boost the expansion of the geofencing business in North America.

In the first half of 2023, MapmyIndia, an India-based firm in GIS AI systems, location-based SaaS, and telematics solutions business, launched GPS trackers, smart helmet kits, and dash cam that starts with a price of nearly INR 3000/-. The initiative is expected to account majorly for the geofencing industry size.

About Zion Market Research:

Zion Market Research is a leading market research organization offering industry expertise and scrupulous consulting services to clients for their business development. The reports and services offered by Zion Market Research are used by prestigious academic institutions, start-ups, and companies globally to measure and understand the changing international and regional business backgrounds.

Our client’s/customer’s conviction on our solutions and services has pushed us in delivering always the best. Our advanced research solutions have helped them in appropriate decision-making and guidance for strategies to expand their business.

