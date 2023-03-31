Female Pelvic Implants Market Expected to Reach US$ 318.58 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global female pelvic implants market was valued at US$ 232.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 318.58 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 3.20%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Key Takeaways:

The rising prevalence of female pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence will provide plenty of growth opportunities for the female pelvic implant market.

North America will dominate the global female pelvic implant market.

Increasing public awareness will fuel the growth of the female pelvic implant market.

Female Pelvic Implants Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 US$ 232.5 million Revenue forecast in 2031 US$ 318.58 billion Growth Rate CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2031 Base year for estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments covered Product Type, Indication, End-user, and Region. Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)

Market Drivers

The rising prevalence of female pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increased awareness of pelvic floor disorders and treatment alternatives, a rise in the number of pelvic implant surgeries performed, and the availability of non-surgical treatments for pelvic organ prolapses and stress urinary incontinence will support market revenue growth.

Market Segmentation

Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global female pelvic implants market from three perspectives: Product Type, Indication, End-user, and Region.

Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global female pelvic implants market is segmented into vaginal mesh and vaginal sling/tape. The vaginal mesh segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is widely used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence.

Indication Segmentation: Based on the indication, the global female pelvic implant market is segmented into pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. The stress urinary incontinence segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its rising prevalence among females.

End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the female pelvic implants market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospitals have specific women's health departments, including pelvic floor disorder clinics, and hospitals play a role in developing and testing novel implant devices.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, the global female pelvic implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global female pelvic implants market due to prominent market players, the growing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence, significant healthcare spending, and the introduction of new and innovative products in this region.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the global female pelvic implants market are:

Medical Device Business Services, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.)

Boston Scientific Corporation

Promedon GmbH

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Cook Medical

Dipromed Srl

Caldera Medical

Betatech Medical

CurvaFix Inc.

C.R. Bard, Inc.

The female pelvic implant market is moderately competitive, with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major companies are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.

Recent developments:

Neuspera Medical announced in October 2022 that the first patient in their clinical study had been successfully implanted with the Nuvella system (SANS-UUI). The Nuvella device, designed to treat overactive bladder (OAB) symptoms with sacral neuromodulation (SNM), will be tested for safety and efficacy in the trial.

Coloplast acquired Nine Continents Medical, Inc. to expand its medical device product range in November 2020

InterStim announced in August 2020 that their Micro neurostimulator and SureScan MRI had received FDA approval for non-obstructive urinary retention, overactive bladder, and fecal incontinence.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape Reimbursements MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL FEMALE PELVIC IMPLANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Vaginal Mesh Vaginal Sling/Tape GLOBAL FEMALE PELVIC IMPLANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY INDICATION Pelvic Organ Prolapse Stress Urinary Incontinence GLOBAL FEMALE PELVIC IMPLANTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END-USER Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centers Specialty Clinics

FEMALE PELVIC IMPLANTS MARKET TOC

