Female Pelvic Implants Market Expected to Reach US$ 318.58 Billion by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Growth Plus Reports, the global female pelvic implants market was valued at US$ 232.50 billion in 2022 and is expected to surpass US$ 318.58 billion by 2031, at a revenue CAGR of 3.20%. The report analyzes top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenarios, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Key Takeaways:
Female Pelvic Implants Market Scope
|Report Attribute
|Details
|Market size value in 2022
|US$ 232.5 million
|Revenue forecast in 2031
|US$ 318.58 billion
|Growth Rate
|CAGR of 3.2% from 2023 to 2031
|Base year for estimation
|2022
|Forecast Period
|2023-2031
|Historical Year
|2021
|Segments covered
|Product Type, Indication, End-user, and Region.
|Regional scope
|North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (ROW)
Market Drivers
The rising prevalence of female pelvic organ prolapse (POP) and stress urinary incontinence (SUI) is driving the revenue growth of the global market. Furthermore, increased awareness of pelvic floor disorders and treatment alternatives, a rise in the number of pelvic implant surgeries performed, and the availability of non-surgical treatments for pelvic organ prolapses and stress urinary incontinence will support market revenue growth.
Market Segmentation
Growth Plus Reports has analyzed the global female pelvic implants market from three perspectives: Product Type, Indication, End-user, and Region.
Product Type Segmentation: Based on the product type, the global female pelvic implants market is segmented into vaginal mesh and vaginal sling/tape. The vaginal mesh segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because it is widely used to treat pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence.
Indication Segmentation: Based on the indication, the global female pelvic implant market is segmented into pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence. The stress urinary incontinence segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because of its rising prevalence among females.
End-User Segmentation: Based on the end-user, the female pelvic implants market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and specialty clinics. The hospital segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share because hospitals have specific women's health departments, including pelvic floor disorder clinics, and hospitals play a role in developing and testing novel implant devices.
Regional Growth Dynamics
Based on the region, the global female pelvic implants market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America dominates the global female pelvic implants market due to prominent market players, the growing prevalence of pelvic organ prolapse and stress urinary incontinence, significant healthcare spending, and the introduction of new and innovative products in this region.
Competitive Landscape
The major players operating in the global female pelvic implants market are:
The female pelvic implant market is moderately competitive, with few key players. Key players operating in the market are implementing competitive tactics such as product development and regional presence growth. Major companies are aggressively acquiring other companies to strengthen their global market positions.
Recent developments:
Table of Content
FEMALE PELVIC IMPLANTS MARKET TOC
VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:
CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:
