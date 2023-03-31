Oceana Studios Signs Actor Daniel Nuta, Activates Management Division - Representation and Management For Romanian Actor/Producer

Oceana Studios has signed actor Daniel Nuta to exclusive representation for movies, television, commercials and live theater. The announcement was made by Oceana founder and CEO Danny Sawaf. Oceana is a Dubai-based movie distribution, management and production company.

DUBAI, UAE, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oceana Studios has signed actor Daniel Nuta to exclusive representation for movies, television, commercials and live theater. The announcement was made by Oceana founder and CEO Danny Sawaf. Oceana is a Dubai-based movie distribution, management and production company.

"We're eager and motivated to work with Daniel (Nuta), having enjoyed his breakout portrayal of Vlad Dracula (Vlad the Impaler) in the Netflix (distributed) Rise of Empires: Ottoman Mehmed vs Vlad," says Sawaf. "His performance was riveting. Oceana is adding management to its activities, building a roster of writers, directors and actors. Moreover, we know Oceana offers Daniel a major competitive advantage, as we can cast him on our projects in addition to casting him on other projects while working closely with him and strategizing to build his career."

Nuta was born in Bucharest in 1993, graduating from National University of Theatrical Arts and Cinematography in 2015. His first role was in the FX production Tyrant. More TV series followed, including Sacrificiul (2020) and Adela (2021). His movie credits include Dragonheart Vengence (2020), High Strung Free Dance (2016), Eroii de la podul Jiului (2020), and Watcher (2022).

Oceana has been busy on all fronts, becoming a notable movie distributor in the Middle East region and Africa. For 2023, the company is in production on three feature films.

