Mednow Achieves Record Q2 2023 Financial Results with Quarterly Revenue of $11.3 Million; 17% Q/Q Revenue Growth and 466% Y/Y Revenue Growth; Adjusted EBITDA Improved 32% Y/Y; and Cash Flow from Operations Improved by 7% Q/Q

Mednow Inc. ("Mednow'' or the "Company") MNOW MDNWF, Canada's on-demand virtual pharmacy, is pleased to announce it has released its financial results for the period ending January 31, 2023 ("Q2 2023"). Mednow's Financial Statements and Management, Discussion & Analysis are available on sedar.com and on the Company's website, https://investors.mednow.ca.
Key Milestones, M&A and Partnerships During and Subsequent to Q2 2023:
Key Financials
Summary of Financial Results
Below is a summary of each operating segment's performance for the three-month period ended January 31, 2023 and 2022.
|
|
|
For the three months ended January 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
Pharmacies
|
|
Doctor Services
|
|
Mednow Inc.
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
10,839,642
|
|
|
$
|
472,146
|
|
|
$
|
35,041
|
|
|
$
|
11,346,829
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
9,747,421
|
|
|
|
349,662
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
10,097,083
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,894,716
|
|
|
|
330,485
|
|
|
|
1,803,949
|
|
|
|
4,029,150
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
324,097
|
|
|
|
324,097
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
|
|
6,497
|
|
|
|
6,616
|
|
|
|
122,159
|
|
|
|
135,272
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
363,896
|
|
|
|
6,496
|
|
|
|
314,443
|
|
|
|
684,835
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
26,685
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
26,685
|
|
Other amounts in loss
|
|
|
276,343
|
|
|
|
810
|
|
|
|
16,352
|
|
|
|
293,505
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(1,475,916
|
)
|
|
$
|
(221,923
|
)
|
|
$
|
(2,545,959
|
)
|
|
$
|
(4,243,798
|
)
|
|
|
For the three months ended January 31,
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
Pharmacies
|
|
Doctor Services
|
|
Mednow Inc.
|
|
Total
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
1,405,559
|
|
|
$
|
536,266
|
|
|
$
|
62,100
|
|
|
$
|
2,003,925
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
1,250,018
|
|
|
|
399,610
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,649,628
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
464,140
|
|
|
|
242,001
|
|
|
|
3,478,296
|
|
|
|
4,184,437
|
|
Share based compensation
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
1,086,293
|
|
|
|
1,086,293
|
|
Marketing and sales
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
907
|
|
|
|
490,955
|
|
|
|
491,862
|
|
Depreciation
|
|
|
88,263
|
|
|
|
7,293
|
|
|
|
167,770
|
|
|
|
263,326
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Other amounts in loss
|
|
|
10,767
|
|
|
|
268
|
|
|
|
30,707
|
|
|
|
41,742
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(407,629
|
)
|
|
$
|
(113,813
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,191,921
|
)
|
|
$
|
(5,713,363
|
)
|
Source: Mednow's MD&A as of March 31, 2023
|
RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-IFRS MEASURES
|
|
Three months ended January 31,
|
|
Six months ended January 31,
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
|
2023
|
2022
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period
|
$
|
(4,243,798
|
)
|
$
|
(5,713,363
|
)
|
|
$
|
(8,834,769
|
)
|
$
|
(10,514,372
|
)
|
Interest expense
|
|
127,574
|
|
|
11,404
|
|
|
|
226,886
|
|
|
14,683
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
684,835
|
|
|
263,326
|
|
|
|
1,386,513
|
|
|
398,383
|
|
Current income tax expense
|
|
26,685
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
87,385
|
|
|
—
|
|
EBITDA¹
|
$
|
(3,404,704
|
)
|
$
|
(5,438,633
|
)
|
|
$
|
(7,133,985
|
)
|
$
|
(10,101,306
|
)
|
Loss on investment in equity securities
|
|
—
|
|
|
60,442
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
89,166
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
324,097
|
|
|
1,086,293
|
|
|
|
679,117
|
|
|
2,565,822
|
|
Acquisition costs
|
|
11,400
|
|
|
129,840
|
|
|
|
11,400
|
|
|
217,492
|
|
Severance expenses
|
|
74,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
224,000
|
|
|
—
|
|
Loss on disposal of assets and leases
|
|
183,399
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
183,399
|
|
|
—
|
|
Adjusted EBITDA¹
|
$
|
(2,811,808
|
)
|
$
|
(4,162,058
|
)
|
|
$
|
(6,036,069
|
)
|
$
|
(7,228,826
|
)
|
¹ EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS financial measures and have been discussed in the section Definitions of Non-IFRS Financial Measures.
DEFINITIONS OF CERTAIN NON-IFRS FINANCIAL MEASURES
This press release discloses certain non-IFRS financial measures which are defined below (including non-IFRS financial measures for prior year comparative periods). Non-IFRS financial measures are not standardized financial measures under IFRS. As such, these measures may not be comparable to similar financial measures that are disclosed by other companies. These measures include "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA". These measures are provided as additional information that is disclosed to provide further insight into the Company's results of operations from management's perspective. These measures should not be reviewed and assessed as a substitute for financial information reported under IFRS. A reconciliation of the non-IFRS measures to the IFRS measure is in the section "Selected Financial Information".
EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
EBITDA represents net loss and comprehensive loss for the period before interest expense, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization expenses. Adjusted EBITDA represents net loss and comprehensive loss for the period before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expenses, loss on investment in equity securities, share-based compensation expense, acquisition costs incurred, asset impairment charges, the fair value remeasurement of the note receivable from Doko and severance expenses. These adjustments to calculate the non-IFRS measures of EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are for items that are not necessarily reflective of the Company's underlying operating performance. As there is no generally accepted or standard method of calculating EBITDA, these measures are not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other issuers. EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA are presented as management believes it is a useful indicator of the Company's relative financial performance. These measures should not be considered by an investor as an alternative to net income or other IFRS financial measures as determined in accordance with IFRS.
The Company presents EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA to indicate ongoing financial performance from period to period, including comparative prior year periods.
Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures
The most directly comparable financial measure to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA that is disclosed in the Company's financial statements is net loss and comprehensive loss. The following are reconciliations of net loss and comprehensive loss to EBITDA. The adjustments include:
The following are reconciliations of EBITDA to Adjusted EBITDA. The adjustments include:
The composition of Adjusted EBITDA has changed from prior comparative periods disclosed herein. Information on the reason for the change is incorporated by reference to the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis ("MD&A") for the three month period ended October 31, 2022. The information can be found in the MD&A under the heading "Definition of Certain Non-IFRS Financial Measures - Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures." The Company's MD&A is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com under the Company's profile.
The exclusion of certain items in calculating the non-IFRS measures does not imply that they are non-recurring, infrequent, unusual or not useful to investors.
About Mednow Inc.
Mednow MNOW MDNWF is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with a high-standard of care. Designed with accessibility and quality of care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services as well as doctor home visits through an interdisciplinary approach to healthcare that is focused on the patient experience. Mednow's services include free at-home delivery of medications, doctor consultations, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer, and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience and the specialized PillSmart™ system that packages prescriptions in easy-to-use daily dose packs, each labeled with the date and time of the next dose.
To learn more, follow Mednow on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram, or visit our website at www.mednow.ca/.
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:
This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including without limitation, that Mednow expects operate in regions in Canada other than BC and ON by way of Preferred Pharmacy Partners and franchisees; that Mednow expects to collect technology fees from participating pharmacies in its preferred pharmacy network, MFB has a pipeline of groups which are expected to be launched in the coming months and that Mednow Pharmacists are expected to perform an in-home medication review and medication cabinet cleanup for eligible housebound patients under the Ontario Drug benefits program are forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information.
Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that Mednow will operate in regions in Canada other than BC and ON by way of Preferred Pharmacy Partners and franchisees; Mednow will collect technology fees from participating pharmacies in its preferred pharmacy network, MFB has a pipeline of groups which will be launched in the coming months and Mednow Pharmacists will perform an in-home medication review and medication cabinet cleanup for eligible housebound patients under the Ontario Drug Benefits Program.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation that Mednow will not operate in regions in Canada other than BC and ON by ways of Preferred Pharmacy Partners and franchise or at all; Mednow will not be successful in collecting technology fees from participating pharmacies in its preferred pharmacy network, MFB's pipeline of groups will not be successfully launched in the coming months or at all, Mednow Pharmacists will not perform an in-home medication review and medication cabinet cleanup under the Ontario Drug Benefits Program and the risk factors discussed or referred to in the Company's disclosure documents under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com
Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230331005107/en/