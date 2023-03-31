Agent IQ's Lynq Platform Recognized As A Highly Commended Finalist in FinTech Futures' 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA

Agent IQ, a provider of digital customer engagement solutions specializing in making financial services more personal again, announced today that their Lynq™ platform received a Highly Commended recognition for the "FinTech of the Future – Customer Engagement & Experience" category of the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA, powered by FinTech Futures.

The Banking Tech Awards USA acknowledges the achievements and successes of the banking and financial technology market in the United States. Agent IQ was selected as a finalist for "FinTech of the Future" award, which is awarded to technology providers that demonstrate genuine solution innovation. This award recognizes organizations that are using emerging technologies, innovative ideas and reimagining processes and user journeys that will define the future of banking and finance.

Agent IQ's Lynq platform leverages AI-augmentation and personal banker communication to enhance the digital banking experience. Utilizing a customer-first approach to engagement, the Lynq platform enables customers to engage bankers in real time via their preferred channel. The platform also includes 24/7 AI chatbot support, video communication features and screen sharing capabilities. The chat platform automatically presents answers to frequently asked questions, while empowering customers to connect with a trusted banker both during office hours or request follow-up outside of office hours.

"Agent IQ is proud to have the Lynq platform recognized for the 2023 Banking Tech Awards USA," said Slaven Bilac, CEO & Co-Founder, Agent IQ. "We've strived to create an AI-augmented digital engagement platform that allows banks and credit unions to enhance the digital banking experience for their customers. As the banking industry continues to undergo a digital transformation, it's essential for financial institutions to create meaningful customer relationships. Being acknowledged alongside other FinTech platforms that are helping to shape the future of the industry, is an honor for myself and the rest of the Agent IQ team."

Agent IQ develops digital platforms that empower clients to deepen their customer relationships, improve customer satisfaction and boost service efficiencies, leading to an increase in profitability while reducing the cost of serving. Agent IQ believes that augmenting the human banker is a better approach than replacing the human banker. Pragmatic application of cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning offers the promise of unprecedented scale, while keeping the focus on human empathy, creativity and personality. For more information, visit https://agentiq.com/company/about-us.

