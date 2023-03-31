Indiva to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results Pre-Market on Tuesday April 18, 2023

Indiva Limited (the "Company" or "Indiva") NDVA, the leading Canadian producer of cannabis edibles and other cannabis products, will report its results for the year ended December 31, 2022 pre-market on Tuesday, April 18, 2023.

CONFERENCE CALL - Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT):

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its results on Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:30 a.m. (EDT). Interested participants can join by dialing 416-764-8658 or 1-888-886-7786. The conference ID is 00296074.

A recording of the conference call will be available for replay following the call. To access the recording please dial 416-764-8691 or 1-877-674-6060. The replay ID is 296074#. The recording will remain available until Thursday, May 18, 2023.

ABOUT INDIVA

Indiva is proud to be Canada's #1 producer of cannabis edibles. We set the gold standard for quality and innovation with our award-winning products across a wide range of brands, including Wana, Bhang, Pearls by Grön, as well as Indiva branded edibles and extracts. Indiva manufactures its top-quality products in its state-of-the-art facility in London, Ontario, and has a corporate workforce remotely distributed across Southern Ontario. Click here to connect with Indiva on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, and here to find more information on the Company and its products.

