/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, March 31, 2023/

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Vancouver, British Columbia
Private meetings.
9:00 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold a roundtable discussion with health care workers to discuss how the budget will ensure Canadians receive the high-quality public health care they deserve.
Closed to media.
10:15 a.m.
The Deputy Prime Minister will deliver remarks and hold a media availability to discuss the budget's investments to deliver stronger public health care for Canadians.
Notes for media:
