The Biofriendly Podcast Celebrates Four-Year-Anniversary of Environmental Podcasting

The award-winning Biofriendly Podcast reaches a milestone with over two-hundred episodes of comedy-driven environmental education content.

LOS ANGELES, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Biofriendly Podcast, a product of Biofriendly, an environmental technology company, recently celebrated their four-year-anniversary on the air. The podcast, co-hosted by the Director of Promotion and Marketing at Biofriendly Jacob Givens and Biofriendly CEO Noel Carroll, has been broadcasting uplifting environmental content with a humorous twist since March 2019.

Since its inception, Carroll and Givens pride themselves on tackling niche green subject material as well as broader environmental topics to reach a diverse demographic of listeners while maintaining a light-hearted tone. With their background in entertainment and improvisational comedy, the duo aspires to move the needle away from the environmental doom and gloom that is so pervasive in our news cycle to a more uplifting tone. Over the years the series has welcomed guest climate scientists, eco-friendly entrepreneurs, astronomers, thought leaders and more, and continues to seek out content that will challenge as well as inspire.

After crossing their two-hundredth episode, the series has experienced exponential growth over the years on all podcast platforms, as Givens and Carroll prepare to take the show to new heights for its 5th year. "We are honored whenever we hear from our listeners that the Biofriendly Podcast is a much-needed breath of fresh air," says Givens, "And we will continue our efforts to find new and engaging content that will convince the world that protecting the environment can be fun!"

With a large global audience and several awards under its belts, The Biofriendly Podcast is ready to expand its reach and grow the podcast for the future. The show is available across all platforms such as iTunes, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Pandora, and more. Be sure to keep an eye out for news and media from Biofriendly Planet.

About Biofriendly Corporation

Biofriendly Corporation was founded with the express purpose of solving the world's air quality problems. To that end, the company introduced Green Plus® smog reducer to the market. Twenty years later, Green Plus has cleaned over 17.5 billion gallons of fuel, or the equivalent of planting 481.7 million trees to remove CO 2 from the atmosphere. Biofriendly continues its commitment to reducing air pollution worldwide, but has expanded its purpose toward green education, investment, and environmental solutions for the future of the planet.

