EU-funded fellowship programme for Ukrainian independent media

The journalism network n-ost, based in Germany, invites journalists, reporters, and correspondents from Ukraine to join its fellowship programme of ‘The Europe-Ukraine Desk’ and become part of the strong network of media professionals creating high-quality journalistic content about Ukraine.

The programme is part of a project of the same name launched by n-ost at the beginning of 2023 with the financial support of the European Union. It aims to promote exchange and cross-border cooperation between journalists from Ukraine and Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, and Spain.

‘The Europe-Ukraine Desk’ connects media professionals from seven countries with a genuine interest in the subject of Ukraine. The project consists of fellowship programmes, a subsequent grant programme for the development of joint publications, and monthly activities for media professionals in Kyiv.

n-ost encourages journalists working in a public or independent media (TV, radio or online/print, social media), have experience in foreign reporting and basic knowledge of the EU and its Member States to apply for the programme. They should also have a good command of English, both orally and written.

Study tours are scheduled for 29 May – 9 June 2023 (Berlin, Brussels, Paris) and 4-17 September 2023 (Budapest, Sofia, Rome, Madrid).

A total of 12 Ukrainian journalists can join the fellowship programme. All travel, accommodation, and catering costs during the study tours will be covered. n-ost is ready to provide an official invitation for male journalists in Ukraine but cannot guarantee that the permit to leave the country will be issued.

The deadline for applications is 9 April.

