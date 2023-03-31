Bio-Path Holdings Reports Full Year 2022 Financial Results

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,717 in the last 365 days.
/EIN News/ -- HOUSTON, March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ:BPTH), a biotechnology company leveraging its proprietary DNAbilize® liposomal delivery and antisense technology to develop a portfolio of targeted nucleic acid cancer drugs, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022 and provided an update on recent corporate developments.
“We entered 2023 from a position of strength and will continue to build on the momentum generated last year to advance our important clinical programs in hard-to-treat cancers,” said Peter Nielsen, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bio-Path Holdings. “We see continued enthusiasm from clinical investigators and patients alike and hope to make even more progress toward completing these key studies. We have an exciting year ahead as we look forward to reporting data from three clinical trials evaluating our DNAbilize platform across solid tumors and acute myeloid leukemia, all cancers with limited treatment options.”
Recent Corporate Highlights
Important Near-Term Clinical Milestones
BP1001-A Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial in Solid Tumors
BP1002 Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial in Relapsed/Refractory AML
Prexigebersen (BP1001) Phase 2 Clinical Trial in AML
Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2022
About Bio-Path Holdings, Inc.
Bio-Path is a biotechnology company developing DNAbilize®, a novel technology that has yielded a pipeline of RNAi nanoparticle drugs that can be administered with a simple intravenous transfusion. Bio-Path’s lead product candidate, prexigebersen (BP1001, targeting the Grb2 protein), is in a Phase 2 study for blood cancers and a Phase 1 study BP1001-A, a drug product modification of prexigebersen, in solid tumors has commenced. The Company’s second product, BP1002, which targets the Bcl-2 protein, is being evaluated for the treatment of blood cancers and solid tumors, including lymphoma and acute myeloid leukemia. In addition, an IND is expected to be filed for BP1003, a novel liposome-incorporated STAT3 antisense oligodeoxynucleotide developed by Bio-Path as a specific inhibitor of STAT3, in 2023.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current expectations and accordingly are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Any statements that are not historical facts contained in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, including the impact, risks and uncertainties related to COVID-19 and actions taken by governmental authorities or others in connection therewith, Bio-Path’s ability to raise needed additional capital on a timely basis in order for it to continue its operations, have success in the clinical development of its technologies, the timing of enrollment and release of data in such clinical studies, the accuracy of such data, limited patient populations of early stage clinical studies and the possibility that results from later stage clinical trials with much larger patient populations may not be consistent with earlier stage clinical trials, the maintenance of intellectual property rights, that patents relating to existing or future patent applications will be issued or that any issued patents will provide meaningful protection of our drug candidates, and such other risks which are identified in Bio-Path's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, in any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and in other reports that Bio-Path files with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. These documents are available on request from Bio-Path Holdings or at www.sec.gov. Bio-Path disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
