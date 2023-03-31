Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 373 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,717 in the last 365 days.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 13, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023.

SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.


Contact:
Assaf Ran, CEO
(516) 444-3400

Primary Logo

You just read:

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more