Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. Announces Payment of Quarterly Dividend

/EIN News/ -- GREAT NECK, N.Y., March 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ: LOAN) announced today that, in accordance with the board approved dividend declared on March 13, 2023, a cash dividend of $0.1125 per share will be paid to all shareholders of record on April 10, 2023. The dividend will be paid on April 17, 2023.
SOURCE: Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc.
Contact: Assaf Ran, CEO (516) 444-3400