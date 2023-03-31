Direct Energy Weapon Market is Expected to Reach USD 13.55 Billion by 2032 by Increasing Military Modernization Programs

Direct Energy Weapon Industry Analysis - Advancements in Military Tech paving way for Next-Gen Ballistics

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Direct Energy Weapon Market size was valued at approximately US$ 1.81 Billion by 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 13.55 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of around 22.3% during the forecast period.

Direct Energy Weapons (DEWs) are advanced weapon systems that use directed energy to disable or destroy targets. These weapons use various types of energy, including high-energy lasers, high-power microwaves, particle beams, and electromagnetic pulses. The energy is directed towards the target to damage or destroy it. DEWs offer several advantages over conventional weapons, including greater accuracy, reduced collateral damage, and the ability to engage targets at longer ranges. These weapons are used by military and law enforcement agencies for a variety of purposes, including anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense, counter-terrorism operations, and crowd control.

The Global Direct Energy Weapon Market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, driven by increasing demand for non-lethal weapons, rising investments in military modernization programs, and growing concerns over terrorist threats. Direct energy weapons are designed to disable or destroy targets using directed energy, such as lasers or microwaves, instead of conventional projectiles. These weapons offer several advantages, including greater accuracy, reduced collateral damage, and the ability to engage targets at longer ranges.

The market is highly competitive, with several large players

• Lockheed Martin Corporation

• Thales Group

• L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

• Elbit Systems Ltd.

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• BAE Systems

• Honeywell International Inc.

• Rheinmetall AG

• Moog, Inc.

• Boeing

Key Trends and Drivers:

Non-Lethal Weapons: The increasing demand for non-lethal weapons is expected to drive the growth of the direct energy weapon market in the coming years. These weapons are designed to disable or incapacitate targets without causing permanent harm or damage, making them a more humane alternative to conventional weapons.

Military Modernization Programs: Rising investments in military modernization programs around the world are expected to drive demand for direct energy weapons. Many countries are investing heavily in advanced military technologies to enhance their defense capabilities and maintain a competitive edge.

Terrorism and Insurgency: Growing concerns over terrorist threats and insurgency activities are expected to drive the adoption of direct energy weapons by military and law enforcement agencies. These weapons offer the ability to engage targets at longer ranges and with greater accuracy, reducing the risk of collateral damage.

Technological Advancements: The adoption of advanced technologies such as high-energy lasers, microwave systems, and electromagnetic pulse weapons is expected to revolutionize the market by enabling the development of new and more effective direct energy weapons.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

The direct energy weapon market can be segmented into high-energy lasers, high-power microwaves, particle beams, and electromagnetic pulse weapons. High-energy lasers are the most commonly used type of DEWs, accounting for the largest market share due to their high accuracy and range.

By Application:

The direct energy weapon market can be segmented based on application into military and law enforcement. The military segment is expected to dominate the market due to increasing investments in defense and military modernization programs.

• By Technology (Laser, High Energy, Low Energy, Microwave, Particle Beam, Others)

• By Range (Less Than 1 Mile, More Than 1 Mile)

• By Application (Ground, Naval, Airborne)

• By Platform (Armored Vehicles, Unmanned Systems, Handheld Systems, Aircraft Systems, Ships and Submarines, Others)

Regional Analysis:

North America and Europe are the largest markets for direct energy weapons, driven by high defense spending and strong demand for advanced military technologies. The US Department of Defense is one of the largest buyers of direct energy weapons, investing heavily in programs such as the Laser Weapon System (LaWS) and the High Energy Laser Mobile Demonstrator (HEL MD). Europe is also investing heavily in direct energy weapons, with countries such as Germany and the UK developing their own systems.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to see significant growth in the coming years due to the increasing military modernization efforts in countries such as China and India. These countries are investing heavily in advanced military technologies, including direct energy weapons, to enhance their defense capabilities and maintain a competitive edge.

Competitive insights

These companies are focusing on strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the market. They are also investing heavily in research and development to develop new and advanced direct energy weapon systems.

The market is also characterized by the presence of several smaller players, particularly in the emerging markets of Asia-Pacific and the Middle East. These players are focusing on developing low-cost and lightweight direct energy weapon systems to cater to the needs of their local markets.

Overall, the direct energy weapon market is expected to remain highly competitive in the coming years, with companies continuing to invest in R&D and innovation to maintain their competitive edge.

Direct Energy Weapon Market Recent News

• In March 2021, the US Army announced that it had successfully tested a high-energy laser weapon system mounted on a Stryker combat vehicle. The laser system is designed to provide a low-cost, high-precision option for destroying enemy drones and other threats.

• In February 2021, Raytheon Technologies announced that it had delivered the first high-energy laser system to the US Air Force for testing. The system, called the High Energy Laser Weapon System Demonstrator (HELWSD), is designed to be mounted on aircraft and used to destroy enemy missiles and other threats.

• In November 2020, Lockheed Martin announced that it had successfully tested a 60 kW laser weapon system for the US Army. The system was able to shoot down five unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in a single test.

