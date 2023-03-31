Submit Release
CGNT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Cognyte Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of May 1, 2023

NEW YORK, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Cognyte Software Ltd. CGNT.

This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Cognyte common stock between February 2, 2021 and June 28, 2022, inclusive.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 1, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Cognyte Software Ltd. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: 1) Cognyte created, distributed, and provided reconnaissance tools and services that violated community standards and terms of service of communication network sources and technologies such as Facebook; and 2) the foregoing exposed the Company to significant financial and reputational risk.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:
JAKUBOWITZ LAW
1140 Avenue of the Americas
9th Floor
New York, New York 10036
T: (628) 895-0423
F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgnt-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-cognyte-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-1-2023-301786676.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law

