Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 376 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,725 in the last 365 days.

/R E P E A T -- Minister Gould to highlight federal budget investments in Winnipeg/

GATINEAU, QC, March 30, 2023 /CNW/ - The Minister of Families, Children and Social Development, Karina Gould will be at the University of Manitoba to highlight federal budget investments in a Strong Middle Class, an Affordable Economy, and a Healthy Future.

A media availability will follow the event.

Date

Friday, March 31, 2023

Times (all times local)

10:15 a.m. CDT

Address

University of Manitoba 
Dr. Gerald Niznick College of Dentistry 
Room D116 
780 Bannatyne Avenue 
Winnipeg (Manitoba)

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2023/31/c3337.html

You just read:

/R E P E A T -- Minister Gould to highlight federal budget investments in Winnipeg/

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more