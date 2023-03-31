Submit Release
Sequans Announces Conference Call to Review First Quarter 2023 Results

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 at 8:00 a.m. ET

PARIS, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS, a leading developer and provider of 5G/4G solutions for IoT devices, will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, May 3, 2023 during pre-market hours. Following the announcement, Sequans' management will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Details

Date:

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Time:

8:00 a.m. ET / 14:00 CET

Dial in:

U.S. toll free: 844-826-3033
International: +1 412-317-5185

Access:

When prompted, provide event title or access code 10177160

 

A live and archived webcast of the call will be available from the Investor Relations section of the Sequans website at www.sequans.com/investors/webcasts-and-presentations. An audio replay of the conference call will be available until May 10, 2023 by dialing toll-free 844-512-2921 in the U.S., or +1 412-317-6671 from outside the U.S., using the following access code: 10177160.

About Sequans

Sequans Communications S.A. SQNS is a leading developer and supplier of cellular IoT connectivity solutions, providing chips and modules for 5G/4G massive and broadband IoT. For 5G/4G massive IoT applications, Sequans provides a comprehensive product portfolio based on its flagship Monarch LTE-M/NB-IoT and Calliope Cat 1 chip platforms, featuring industry-leading low power consumption, a large set of integrated functionalities, and global deployment capability. For 5G/4G broadband IoT applications, Sequans offers a product portfolio based on its Cassiopeia Cat 4/Cat 6 4G and high-end Taurus 5G chip platforms, optimized for low-cost residential, enterprise, and industrial applications. Founded in 2003, Sequans is based in Paris, France with additional offices in the United States , United Kingdom , Israel , Hong Kong , Singapore , Finland , Taiwan , South Korea , and China . Visit Sequans online at www.sequans.com , and follow us on Twitter and Linked In.

Media Relations: Kimberly Tassin , +1.425.736.0569, Kimberly@sequans.com
Investor Relations: Kim Rogers , Hayden IR, +1 385.831.7337, Kim@haydenir.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sequans-announces-conference-call-to-review-first-quarter-2023-results-301786794.html

SOURCE Sequans Communications

