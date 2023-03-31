Steelworkers Union Calls for Prime Minister to Reject Rogers-Shaw Merger

With a government decision on the Rogers-Shaw merger still outstanding, the United Steelworkers union (USW) National Director for Canada Marty Warren wrote the Prime Minister yesterday, asking him to put the needs of workers, their communities and the best interest of everyday Canadians – ahead of the desires of a few elite corporate CEOs by rejecting the proposed Rogers-Shaw merger.

In the letter, Warren wrote, "It is our sincere hope that the prospect of thousands of jobs being lost at TELUS and Bell in addition to those that will be cut by Rogers and Shaw will give you serious pause. The additional impact of strengthening Quebecor through the growth of Videotron should also not be ignored."

Warren added, "Crucially, you also have the ability to strengthen the act to ensure that all future attempts do, in fact, put the needs of Canadians ahead of financial interests of corporate CEOs."

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of our strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

