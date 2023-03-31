Al-Quds: Inauguration of Emergency Vigilance, Coordination and Monitoring Unit at Al-Makassed Hospital

MOROCCO, March 31 - The Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency inaugurated, on Thursday in the Holy City, the emergency vigilance, coordination and monitoring unit, funded by the Kingdom of Morocco.

The opening of this unit, which is part of the Agency's budget allocated this year to support the health sector, was supervised by the director in charge of the management of the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Asharif Agency, Mohamed Salem Cherkaoui, accompanied by the director of the hospital of the charity Makassed, Dr. Adnan Farhoud, in the presence of several members of the Palestinian medical staff.

On this occasion, Cherkaoui said that the realization of this project is part of the constant concern of His Majesty King Mohammed VI for the city of Al-Quds and its inhabitants, and reflects the commitment of the Agency to implement its commitments stipulated in the protocol of cooperation, which was signed in Rabat last February, on the occasion of the visit of the delegation of the Al-Quds East Hospitals Network to Morocco.

He pointed out that the unit of vigilance, coordination and monitoring will constitute, along with the field hospital, when it will be handed over later to the Red Crescent Hospital in Al-Quds, a pillar to facilitate communication between the emergency teams in the field and the emergency teams at Al-Makassed hospital since it is the reference institution in emergencies in Al-Quds.

For his part, Dr. Adnan Farhoud said that this unit, which is equipped with an information system for connectivity and coordination and communication devices, and run by technicians under the supervision of medical and nursing staff, will strengthen the roles played by the Al-Quds East Hospitals Network in linking and networking between hospitals in cases of emergency.

Dr. Farhoud, on behalf of himself and the hospital staff, expressed his feelings of gratitude to the Kingdom of Morocco and His Majesty King Mohammed VI, praising the level of the Moroccan health system, as well as the Moroccan hospital facilities and medical staff he visited during his trip to Morocco with the delegation of Al-Quds East Hospitals last February.

The cooperation protocol signed by the Bayt Mal Al-Quds Agency with the Al-Quds East Hospitals Network and the Al-Quds Red Crescent Hospital aims at organizing training courses in Al-Quds or elsewhere for the benefit of medical and administrative staff specialized in emergencies.

The agreement also aims to organize visits to exchange experiences between doctors and medical and administrative staff specialized in emergencies in Al-Quds to Morocco and other countries, to set up joint programs for continuous development of techniques and skills of human resources and to schedule joint scientific meetings.

MAP: 30 March 2023