Significant cultural partnership strengthened

The MOU between La Trobe University and the Golden Dragon Museum will lay out a framework for cooperation and discussion, enabling more shared initiatives that benefit both students and the Bendigo community.

La Trobe University Vice-Chancellor, Professor John Dewar AO, said the Museum and University are already successfully working together, and the MOU would support the identification of future collaborative opportunities.

“This MOU recognises the importance of deepening cultural links and exploring new educational opportunities between our two institutions, for the benefit of the whole central Victorian community,” Professor Dewar said.

“Working together, we will continue to support students to undertake Work Integrated Learning opportunities with the Museum, as well as opportunities for the wider community to engage with Chinese culture and access incredible works of art.”

Director of the La Trobe Art Institute, Bala Starr, said the two institutions planned to explore further collaboration in several important areas.

“Supporting community access to important cultural collections such as the Geoff Raby Collection of Contemporary Chinese Art is a key project, as well as developing public and education programs that build awareness of Australia’s historic and current relationship with East Asia,” Bala Starr said.

“Bendigo is significant hub of creativity and culture in Victoria, and La Trobe is proud to be part of the cultural and social life of such a vibrant city.”

Chair of the Golden Dragon Museum, Doug Lougoon, said formalising the relationship between two of Bendigo’s most significant educational and cultural institutions was a logical step.

“We will work together to enhance Bendigo’s profile as a creative city, where the community can explore and reimagine stories of migration and exchange with China,” Doug Lougoon said.

“The Golden Dragon Museum is a Chinese cultural centre for Australia, and in partnership with the University we will continue to develop and promote Chinese Australian artists, writers, researchers and students, for the benefit of the whole community.”

Among the first of the major joint projects to be discussed is a new exhibition of Chinese posters selected from the University’s Stuart E Fraser Poster Collection, which contains nearly 4000 posters, many of which come from China.

Image, left to right: Professor John Dewar AO and Doug Lougoon