Celebrating Transgender Day of Visibility

In acknowledging Trans Day of Visibility, La Trobe is proud to strengthen our commitment in creating a more inclusive, accessible, respectful, and equitable place for our Transgender and Gender Diverse community.

La Trobe has launched a Staff Transgender and Gender Diverse Policy for the first time. Our policy provides four weeks of paid gender affirmation, accompanied by a Gender Affirmation Support plan providing additional opportunities for support mechanisms, training and action planning.

Our Policy and Support Plan were co-designed, drawing on the lived experiences of our Transgender and Gender Diverse community from our LGBTIQA+ working groups and the Australian Research Centre in Sex, Health and Society.

We acknowledge there is more to be done in celebrating trans pride and awareness and in recognising trans and gender diverse experiences and achievements, and we are committed to further raising awareness and improving equitable opportunity for the community.

The full policy can be read in detail here: https://now.latrobe/TransgenderPolicy

Media contact: Claire Bowers - c.bowers@latrobe.edu.au, 0437 279 903

