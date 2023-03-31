Essaouira to Host 24th Edition of Gnaoua and World Music Festival on June 22-24

MOROCCO, March 31 - The Gnaoua and World Music Festival of Essaouira will be held from June 22 to 24, promising as every year, real moments of grace including fusion concerts, improvised jam sessions and great debates.

Thus, the rhythms of the world will storm this 24th edition, which will mark the return of the Festival in its usual format, say the organizers in a statement, noting that the musicians of the world will once again meet in Essaouira, at the invitation of their colleagues Maâlems of Morocco.

"If the global crisis has forced us to postpone the festival for three consecutive years, it has not succeeded in stopping our momentum or our determination. The Gnaoua and World Music Festival of Essaouira feeds on passion and perseverance," said Neila Tazi, producer and founder of the Festival, quoted in the statement, adding that "today, more than ever, the preparation of this 24th edition proves that this spirit of resilience has never left us".

Since its creation in 1998, the Gnaoua and World Music Festival of Essaouira has become one of the major cultural events in Morocco and on the continent. With a sharp but coherent and accessible program, the festival attracts each year thousands of visitors from all over the world, but also many artists and intellectuals. Carried by its original philosophy, its spirit of sharing and discovery, the festival constitutes a unique experience, both spiritual and artistic.

MAP: 30 March 2023