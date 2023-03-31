High Commissioner for Human Rights Commends Work of Fact-Finding Mission in Libya

MOROCCO, March 31 - The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk commended the work of the Independent Fact-Finding Mission to investigate human rights violations in Libya, under the chairmanship of Mohamed Aujjar.

Receiving Aujjar, Thursday in Geneva, the UN official stressed the seriousness and professionalism that characterized the work of the Mission.

While referring to the relevance of the report, Türk pledged to give the utmost care to its recommendations.

The meeting was an opportunity to take stock of the political and human rights situation in Libya and to review the results and conclusions of the Mission's work.

For his part, Aujjar said that the recommendations of the Mission will be shared with the Office of the High Commissioner and the Human Rights Council (HRC), adding that the human rights situation is still bad and that violations are increasing on the Libyan scene.

The relevant international authorities should establish mechanisms to monitor the situation in Libya, Aujjar said.

The list of individuals allegedly involved in human rights violations, as well as the information, documents and conclusions drawn by the Mission will be shared with the International Criminal Court, he said.

MAP: 30 March 2023