Augmented Reality Market is estimated to be US$ 473.73 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 42.5% – By PMI

The report “Augmented Reality Market, By Component, By Display, By Application- Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029’’
COVINA , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Prophecy Market Insights offers a 20% 🅳🅸🆂🅲🅾🆄🅽🆃 on Augmented Reality Market Reports on Single User Access and Unlimited User Access”
The indirect perspective of a physical environment whose elements are magnified by inputs like video, sound, or graphics is referred to as augmented reality. With its multiple applications, augmented reality is credited with revolutionizing the fields of education and healthcare. The global augmented reality market is being influenced by rising penetration of technical breakthroughs in transportation, retail, and consumer electronics. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) are frequently confused terms (VR). The fundamental distinction between the two is that whereas Virtual Reality replaces the entire real environment with an artificial one, Augmented Reality adds components such as audio, films, or images to an existing real environment.
Key Highlights:
• In November 2021, According to prominent Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's AR headset could arrive in 2022, powered by two CPUs. When it is released next year, the device could support both Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR), as well as micro-OLED displays.
• In November 2021, XYZ Reality announced the debut of their Atom augmented reality (AR) headset for construction workers, allowing the company to expand its offerings and advance in the worldwide XR construction market.According to XYZ Reality, the Atom AR headset is the most accurate AR device for the construction industry, and workers can access building information modelling (BIM) with millimetre-level accuracy using HoloSite and AR displays, significantly improving safety, reducing waste, and increasing project efficacy.
Analyst View:
In the healthcare industry, augmented reality plays a vital role. AR can be used to give a doctor a virtual view of a patient so that he or she can see how the patient's body parts are doing. This aids the surgeon in doing minimally invasive procedures. The use of augmented reality modelling and 3D visualisation in the healthcare sector is expected to be extremely beneficial. The use of augmented reality to train doctors, teach complex subjects to medical students, improve fitness, manage pharmacies, and assist and care for patients after they leave the hospital is propelling the AR market in this sector forward.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Augmented Reality Market, By Component (Hardware and Software), By Display (Head-Up Display (HUD), Head Mounted Display (HMD), and Smart Glass), By Application (Aerospace & defense, Medical, Gaming, Industrial, Automotive, E-commerce & Retail, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2029”
Augmented Reality Market accounted for US$ 14.12 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 473.73 billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 42.5%. Global Augmented Reality market is segmented into component, display, application and region.
• Based on Component, the Global Augmented Reality Market is segmented into Hardware and Software.
• Based on Display, the Global Augmented Reality Market is segmented into Head-Up Display (HUD), Head Mounted Display (HMD), and Smart Glass.
• Based on Application, the Global Augmented Reality Market is segmented into Aerospace & defense, Medical, Gaming, Industrial, Automotive, E-commerce & Retail, and Others.
• By Region, the Global Augmented Reality Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.
Key benefits of Augmented Reality Market:
The augmented reality market has numerous benefits for businesses, consumers, and society as a whole. Here are some key benefits:
1. Enhanced user experience: Augmented reality technology can create immersive and interactive experiences for users, enabling them to engage with products and services in a more meaningful and memorable way.
2. Increased efficiency: AR technology can streamline processes and reduce errors in various industries, such as manufacturing and logistics, by providing real-time visual guidance and information to workers
3. Improved training and education: AR can provide hands-on training and education in various fields, such as healthcare and engineering, by simulating real-life scenarios and providing interactive feedback.
4. Better marketing and sales: AR can be used to showcase products and services in an engaging and interactive way, helping businesses to attract and retain customers.
5. Cost savings: AR technology can reduce costs associated with prototyping, testing, and maintenance by providing virtual simulations and real-time feedback.
6. Accessibility: AR technology can provide accessible solutions for people with disabilities, such as visual impairments, by providing audio and visual aids to enhance their experiences.
7. Innovation and differentiation: By incorporating AR technology into their products and services, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors and create innovative solutions for customers.
Overall, the augmented reality market offers a wide range of benefits that can improve user experience, increase efficiency, and drive innovation in various industries.
1. Global Augmented Reality Market, By Component, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Hardware
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Software
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
2. Global Augmented Reality Market, By Display, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Head-Up Display (HUD)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Head Mounted Display (HMD)
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Smart Glass
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
3. Global Augmented Reality Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
o Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
o Aerospace & defense
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Medical
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Gaming
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Industrial
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Automotive
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o E-commerce & Retail
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
o Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
Top Key players operating in the Augmented Reality Market:
• AU Optronics Corp.
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
• LG Display Co.
• Cambridge Display Technology Ltd.
• Panasonic Corporation
• Sony Corp.
• Toshiba Corp.
• Total Immersion
• Magic Leap
• Apple
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
Key Reason to Purchase Augmented Reality Market:
Here are some of the top reasons to consider purchasing AR products and services:
⋆ Enhanced User Experience: AR can provide a more engaging and interactive experience for users, creating a deeper connection with products and services.
⋆ Increased Efficiency: AR technology can streamline processes and reduce errors in various industries, resulting in cost savings and increased productivity.
⋆ Improved Training and Education: AR can provide hands-on training and education in various fields, such as healthcare and engineering, by simulating real-life scenarios and providing interactive feedback.
⋆ Better Marketing and Sales: AR can be used to showcase products and services in an engaging and interactive way, helping businesses to attract and retain customers.
⋆ Cost Savings: AR technology can reduce costs associated with prototyping, testing, and maintenance by providing virtual simulations and real-time feedback.
⋆ Accessibility: AR technology can provide accessible solutions for people with disabilities, such as visual impairments, by providing audio and visual aids to enhance their experiences.
⋆ Innovation and Differentiation: By incorporating AR technology into their products and services, businesses can differentiate themselves from competitors and create innovative solutions for customers.
Overall, purchasing AR products and services can offer a competitive advantage and help businesses stay ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital and technology-driven world.
About Prophecy Market Insights:
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Check out more studies published by Prophecy Market Insights:
‣ Augmented Reality (AR) And Virtual Reality (VR) In Healthcare Market - By Component (Hardware, Software, and Services), By Application (Surgery, Fitness Management, Patient Care Management, Pharmacy Management, Medical Training and Education, and Others), By End User (Hospitals, clinics, and surgical centers, Research organizations, Pharma companies, Government, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa) - Trends, Analysis, and Forecast till 2030
‣ Mobile Augmented Reality Market - By Component (Hardware and Software), By Application (Smartphones, Tablets, and Others), By Verticals (Commercial, Medical, Aerospace and Defense, and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.
Contact
Shweta Raskar
Prophecy Market Insights
+1 860-531-2574
email us here