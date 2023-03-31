Anchor Group’s Press Event Successfully Launches the CARESTAR Awards 2023
Recognizing the Essential Role of Home Healthcare WorkersNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The launch of the CARESTAR Awards 2023 was a huge success, with various healthcare industry leaders and government officials in attendance. The event occurred on March 23, 2023, at the Brooklyn Public Library - Kings Bay Branch. CARESTAR Awards aims to recognize and appreciate home healthcare workers who have been critical in caring for vulnerable populations, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Anchor Group CEO, Kevin Howell, stated, "You can't minimize home care workers." The awards were designed to highlight their dedication and hard work, which is often undervalued and underappreciated. The goal is to raise awareness of the vital role of home healthcare workers in the healthcare industry and society, bringing fair treatment for these workers in the public's eyes and the agencies they work for.”
Assemblyman Novakhov Chief of Staff Gregory Kirsopp and other healthcare industry leaders attended the press event. They all appreciated the initiative and recognized the critical role of home healthcare workers. Mr. Kirsopp mentioned that “organizations and home care facilities are critical in keeping the elderly involved, and he appreciates the work they do, along with the Anchor Group.” The Anchor Group will partner with CABS Health Network, JASACare, Caribbean Times, RDE Production, the House of the D’Marsh, and many others to make the CARESTAR Awards 2023 a success.
During the event, several speakers shared their thoughts and insights on the importance of home healthcare workers and the significance of the CARESTAR Awards 2023. Kerry Townsend-Wright, an MSW and HR Personnel and Compliance Manager from JASACare, who has been in the homecare space for 20 years, expressed her happiness and excitement about the planned events. “I believe that the homecare industry has changed for the better and that a part of this change is ensuring the workers feel appreciated and wanted.”
Margaret Agudelo, the Director of Business Operations at CABS Health Network, and 20+ years of experience in the home care industry, expressed her gratitude to the Anchor Group for coming up with this initiative. “We have been working with the Anchor Group for about five years on various successful initiatives. The main idea of the coming awards is to ensure that caregivers are satisfied and properly thanked.”
The event also featured a special guest, Glenroy March, who has been in the fashion industry for 20 years and founded D’Marsh Couture. He will manage the awardees’ fashion styling, partnering with designer brands to make homecare workers feel special. Glenroy expressed his happiness and excitement about this initiative, “I will be working with other brands to create the looks, making them feel amazing, and teaching them how to look and feel good while working and caring for others.”
The CARESTAR Awards 2023 aims to honor the significant contributions of home care workers in New York. Despite being front-line workers, they are often undervalued and receive low wages, with almost half of the direct caregiver workforce living near the poverty line or relying on public assistance programs, according to data from PHI. The agencies they work for acknowledge that these positions are critical to their businesses and the community's public safety. Unfortunately, society does not see how these workers risk their lives daily as they go to work.
Anchor Group and its partners are looking for the support of nominations, sponsorship, and media partners to help make CARESTAR Awards 2023 inaugural a huge success.
To learn more about the CARESTAR Awards, visit https://carestaraward.com/.
About Anchor Group:
The Anchor Group is a premier B2B advisory and business-development firm that works with corporate and government clients to enhance their infrastructure and unlock business and program growth opportunities. The Company offers services and solutions for process improvement, workforce optimization, marketing, and digital transformation. For more information, visit their website at https://www.anchorgroupcorp.com/.
