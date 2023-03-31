Terp Trendsetters

Photo by Stephanie S. Cordle

Outwit, Outplay, Do Your Homework

As CBS airs its whopping 44th season of “Survivor,” dozens of colleges are filming their own versions of the strategic reality show, thanks to Terps.

Upon arriving at UMD, superfan Austin Trupp ’15 thought the green lawns and brick buildings of campus would make an interesting substitute for the real show’s exotic islands, launching “Survivor Maryland” in 2012. The smartphone-shot seasons feature 16-20 Terp contestants competing in challenges—which can involve everything from balance beam races to chicken tendie-eating contests—forming alliances and voting each other out until a winner emerges.

“I wanted people to have something to remember about college that wasn’t just going out and going to parties, going to their classes,” Trupp told Terp magazine in 2019.

The idea caught on, with the student show now seeking applicants for season 21 and past episodes garnering thousands of views on YouTube. Fans popped up beyond Maryland, and now campuses like Ohio State, Michigan, Emerson, Virginia, UConn and more add to the “castaway” community.

“Maryland definitely set the blueprint,” Greg Friedberg, creator of Ohio State’s “Survivor: Time and Change,” told Terp. “Even if the CBS show eventually gets canceled, who cares? We’ll keep the torch burning.”