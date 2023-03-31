Growing Demand for Sterilization Technologies in Healthcare and Food Industries Drives Sterilization Technologies Market

Sterilization Technologies Market by 2030

Rise in number of hospital acquired infections, and growth in demand of sterilization in food & beverage industry propel the growth of the sterilization technologies market” — Onkar Sumant

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧?

According to the report, the global sterilization technologies industry was pegged at $7.20 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.78 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030.

Sterilization technologies are methods used to kill or eliminate microorganisms such as bacteria, viruses, and fungi. These methods are used to ensure that objects, surfaces, or substances are free from any harmful microorganisms that can cause infection or disease.

𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Heat Sterilization: This involves using high temperatures to kill microorganisms. It is commonly used in hospitals and healthcare facilities to sterilize medical instruments.

Chemical Sterilization: This involves using chemicals such as hydrogen peroxide, formaldehyde, or ethylene oxide to kill microorganisms. It is commonly used to sterilize equipment and surfaces in laboratories and hospitals.

Radiation Sterilization: This involves using ionizing radiation, such as gamma rays or electron beams, to kill microorganisms. It is commonly used to sterilize medical devices, pharmaceutical products, and food products.

Filtration Sterilization: This involves using filters to physically remove microorganisms from a liquid or gas. It is commonly used in the production of vaccines and pharmaceuticals.

These sterilization technologies are essential in maintaining a clean and safe environment, especially in healthcare settings, where the risk of infection and disease transmission is high.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐚 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1840

𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐯𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐮𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠:

Healthcare: Sterilization technologies are used in hospitals, clinics, and other healthcare settings to sterilize medical equipment, instruments, and surfaces to prevent the spread of infections.

Food and Beverage: Sterilization technologies are used in the food and beverage industry to ensure that food products are safe to consume by killing any harmful microorganisms that may be present.

Pharmaceutical: Sterilization technologies are used in the pharmaceutical industry to ensure that drugs and vaccines are free from any harmful microorganisms that can cause infections or diseases.

Cosmetics: Sterilization technologies are used in the cosmetics industry to ensure that products such as creams and lotions are free from any harmful microorganisms that can cause skin infections.

Laboratory: Sterilization technologies are used in laboratory settings to sterilize equipment and surfaces to prevent contamination of experiments and research studies.

Overall, sterilization technologies play a vital role in maintaining a clean and safe environment in various segments and industries by preventing the spread of infections and diseases caused by harmful microorganisms.

𝐈𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐯𝐢𝐝-𝟏𝟗:

The outbreak of COVID-19 is expected to impact the growth of the global sterilization technologies market positively. The rapid spread of COVID-19 boosted the demand for sterilization equipment and services due to rise in cases of HAIs in hospital settings.

The rise in healthcare expenditure due to the Covid-19 outbreak and increase in number of temporary hospitals are propelling the growth of the market.

Factors such as rise in demand for hospital beds and intensive care units (ICUs), the expansion of isolation facilities, and increased consumer awareness of sterilizing products and services for medical devices and single-use products have all fuelled sterilization products and service demand.

𝐀𝐬𝐤 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐄𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1840

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

North America garnered the major share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global sterilization technologies market, and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period. This is owing to the growing demand for sterilization technologies from the healthcare industry to minimize the occurrence of HAIs, the increasing number of surgical procedures performed, and the presence of key players in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. This is due to accelerated economic growth, rise in government focus on the healthcare sector, increase in prevalence of chronic diseases, the outbreak of COVID-19, investment from government bodies to expand healthcare facilities, and favorable regulatory reforms

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:

AtecPharmatechnik GmbH

Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc.

Sterile Technologies Inc.

Belimed AG

Nordion Inc.

Stryker Corporation.

Getinge Group

Noxilizer, Inc.

Steris Plc.

The 3M Company

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1840

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:

Novel Vaccine Delivery System Market

North America Workplace Wellness Market

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐞𝐝 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domains.